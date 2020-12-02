New York, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "PVDF Membrane Market by Type, Technology, Application, End-use Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05147399/?utm_source=GNW

The growing usage of PVDF membrane in microfiltration, venting applications, and medical accessories and increasing demand for treated water in emerging economies provides growth opportunities for manufacturers pf PVDF membrane. However, high production cost of PVDF membrane and issues related to life span and effieceincy related to PVDF membrane are the factors hindering the growth of the market.



Hydrophilic type segment to capture highest share in PVDF membrane market during the forecast period.

The hydrophilic type is the most-widely used PVDF membrane owing to its various physical properties, such as high porosity, chemical & abrasion resistance, particle retention, convenience in handling, high filtration efficiency, and high flow rates.Due to these properties, hydrophilic PVDF finds extensive use in filtration applications involving exposure to aqueous solutions and gasses.



It is extensively used in gas and aqueous solution filtration applications in food & beverage, chemical & petrochemical, biopharmaceutical, processing, and other industries.



Ultrafiltration to be the largest technology segment

Ultrafiltration technology accounted for the largest share of the PVDF membrane market in 2019.Ultrafiltration involves finely porous membranes to separate water and micro solutes from macromolecules and colloids.



In ultrafiltration, the mechanism for the separation of the solvent from the solute/colloidal particle is similar to that of reverse osmosis and nanofiltration with distinction in pore sizes.



General filtration to be the largest application of PVDF membrane

Based on application, the PVDF membrane membranes market is segmented into general filtration, sample preparation, bead-based assays, and others.The general filtration application segment accounted for the larger market share in 2019.



This is because of the due to its extensive use in filtration end-use industries such as biopharmaceutical, petrochemical, and food & beverage. Chemical inertness, the ability to sustain high temperature, good mechanical properties, and high filtration efficiency make PVDF membranes suitable for industrial filtration applications, where they are exposed to corrosive environments and come in contact with gasses, acids, solvents, and alkaline solutions.



Biopharmaceutical to account for the largest market share for the forecast period

The biopharmaceutical industry holds the largest share of the PVDF membrane market in 2020.Increasing investment in R&D for the biotechnology and medical industry is expected to propel the growth of the PVDF membrane market globally.



The market for the biopharmaceutical industry is expected to continue to grow at a relatively high rate in the next five years, providing a large market for manufacturers of PVDF membrane.



APAC is the largest and fastest growing PVDF membranes market during the forecast period.

APAC is estimated to be the largest and the fastest-growing PVDF membrane market during the forecast period.The growth of the market in this region is primarily attributed to the rapidly growing population, urbanization, and industrialization.



The market growth in this region is primarily attributed to its rapidly growing population, urbanization, and industrialization.The demand for PVDF membrane is high in developing economies, such as China, India, Brazil, and Argentina.



The rise in the implementation of stringent environmental regulations in the developed as well as emerging economies is also a major driver for the global PVDF membrane market.



The recent COVID-19 pandemic is expected to impact the various industries globally.Due to lockdown, many biopharamaceutical industrie,industrial processing plants such as water & wastewater treatment, and food & beverage processing industries activities are halted.



For instance; Tyson Foods (US), a leading meat processing company, restricted its pork processing by nearly 50% and beef production by about 25% by May 2020.The companies are taking precautions to avoid the spread of the virus.



Governments of different countries are keeping a close watch on the disruption and taking every necessary step to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 by promoting food processing.Even after the lifting of lockdown, it will be challenging for PVDF membrane manufacturers to get back to normal working situations.



Similarly, economies such as China, India, and others are also facing the brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic.

• By Company Type – Tier 1: 57%, Tier 2: 29%, and Tier 3: 14%

• By Designation - C Level: 43%, Director Level: 21%, and Others: 36%

• By Region - APAC: 50%, Europe: 25%, North America: 9%, South America: 8%, and the Middle East & Africa: 8%



The report profiles several leading players of the PVDF membranes market, such as Arkema (France), Merck Millipore (US), Koch Separation Solutions (US), Cytiva (US), CITIC Envirotech (Singapore), Pall (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Membrane Solutions (US), and GVS (Italy). The report also includes detailed information about various growth strategies adopted by these key players to strengthen their position in the PVDF membrane market.



Research Coverage:

The report offers insights into the PVDF membrane market in the key regions.It aims at estimating the size of the PVDF membrane market during the forecast period and projects future growth of the market across various segments based on type, technology, application, end-use industry, and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the PVDF membrane market, along with company profiles, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help leaders/new entrants in the PVDF membrane market by providing them with the closest approximations of revenues for the overall market and its various sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders obtain a better understanding of the competitive landscape and gain insights to enhance their businesses and devise suitable market strategies.



The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and help acquire information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities affecting the growth of the PVDF membrane market.



