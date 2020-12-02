Dublin, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lager Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global lager market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global lager market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
A substantial increase in the global consumption of alcoholic beverages represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising demand for premium and super-premium beer by consumers, especially millennials, is also driving the market growth.
There is an increasing inclination toward experimenting with a variety of alcoholic beverages served in bars, restaurants, hotels and quick serving restaurants (QSRs). Additionally, the introduction of innovative flavors, such as apple, cheese, blueberry, chocolate and lemon, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Product manufacturers are also emphasizing on using natural and organic ingredients that are free from harmful fertilizers, pesticides and inorganic chemicals.
Other factors, including the advent of microbreweries, along with the proliferating online retail channels, which offer easy product availability with a wide range of options, are anticipated to drive the market further.
