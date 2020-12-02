Dublin, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lager Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global lager market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global lager market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



A substantial increase in the global consumption of alcoholic beverages represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising demand for premium and super-premium beer by consumers, especially millennials, is also driving the market growth.



There is an increasing inclination toward experimenting with a variety of alcoholic beverages served in bars, restaurants, hotels and quick serving restaurants (QSRs). Additionally, the introduction of innovative flavors, such as apple, cheese, blueberry, chocolate and lemon, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Product manufacturers are also emphasizing on using natural and organic ingredients that are free from harmful fertilizers, pesticides and inorganic chemicals.



Other factors, including the advent of microbreweries, along with the proliferating online retail channels, which offer easy product availability with a wide range of options, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global lager market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global lager market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global lager market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Lager Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Standard

6.2 Premium



7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.1 On-trade

7.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

7.3 Specialist Retailers

7.4 Convenience Stores

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players



Anheuser-Busch Companies LLC

Asahi Breweries Ltd.

Carlsberg Breweries A/S

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited

Diageo Plc

Heineken N.V.

Kirin Brewery Company Limited

Molson Coors Beverage Company

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited

United Breweries Holdings Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z3mzzf



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900