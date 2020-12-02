New York, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "BETA GLUCAN AND FUCOIDAN MARKET - GROWTH, TRENDS, AND FORECAST (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05993778/?utm_source=GNW



- Furthermore, improving the extraction techniques for microalgae cultivation will allow manufacturers to make effective use of beta glucan microalgae in the food, dietary supplements, and healthcare industries, among others. In this regard, numerous efforts are being carried out by several organizations. These aforementioned factors are expected to contribute to the overall growth of the market during the forecast period.



Key Market Trends

GROWING EXPANSION IN IMMUNITY INGREDIENT SPACE



During the last decade, the immunity health segment has been witnessing an inflow of numerous novel and functional ingredients targeted toward specific health needs. From classical ingredients, such as vitamins and botanicals, the market is now shifting toward the use of ocean’s seaweed, such as fucoidan and yeasts’ beta glucans, to continue to diversify and expand the market.



In line with this, beta glucan, which is characterized as the most popular emerging ingredient in the immunity health segment, is witnessing huge demand from consumers globally. Yeast beta-glucan is derived from baker’s yeast, and is found to maintain or stimulate the effectiveness of the immune system.



Additionally, fucoidan extracts have been found to ameliorate acute colitis, have anti-cancer Activity mediate via natural killer (NK) cells, and affect inflammation, vascular physiology, as well as oxidative stress.



Asia-Pacific Region to Witness Fastest Growth



In Asia-Pacific region, China and Japan hold significant shares and expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The application of beta glucan in the infant formula products in China has been witnessing significant growth for the past couple of years, owing to the increasing demand and growing unit prices. After the two-child policy was officially executed in October 2015, the new-born population increased, which has been strengthening the need for infant formula and immunity-boosting ingredients in the various forms of food beverage and nutraceutical product from 2017, which has been driving the beta-glucan and fucoidan market.



IN Japan, there has been an increase in the demand for beta-glucan and fucoidan for nutraceutical and pharmaceutical applications, as Japan has a continually aging population. In 2018, 28% of the population was aged over 65 years, up from 22% from 2008, which is supporting the demand for dietary supplements in the country.



In 2015, a regulatory body, “Foods with Functional Claims (FFC)”, was introduced in Japan. This classification allows specific health claims to be made about products. It had a positive impact on the performance of dietary supplements, especially with soluble fiber, like beta-glucan, toward the end of the review period.



Competitive Landscape

The global beta-glucan and fucoidan market is highly fragmented, particularly with the significant presence of numerous global and regional players. The global beta-glucan market is dominated by the players, such as Lantmännen and DSM, among others.



The beta-glucan ingredients market is witnessing a high level of competition among the leading players mentioned above for maximizing the prominence in the market. The companies, such as Lantmännen, expanded the production facility for beta-glucan ingredients to cater to the rising demand in the Swedish market in the food and beverage and other industries.



The global fucoidan market is dominated by key players, such as Sigma Aldrich (owned by Merck KGaA), Yaizu Suisankagaku Industry Co. Ltd, Marinova, and Vesta Ingredients Inc.



