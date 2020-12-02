Dublin, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ferroelectric RAM Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ferroelectric RAM market grew at a CAGR of around 20% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global ferroelectric RAM market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.



Significant growth in the information technology (IT) industry across the globe represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of electronic handheld devices is also driving the market growth. Smart meter manufacturers are also adopting FRAM to operate battery-powered wireless sensors to increase the operational life and minimize the overall maintenance costs. This, in turn, is further strengthening the market growth.



Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and cloud computing solutions with connected devices, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Modern FRAM is being used for applications that require continuous, high-frequency and highly reliable data logging for the test and measurement of factory equipment and non-volatile data capture of industrial processes.



Other factors, including increasing industrial automation, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further.



