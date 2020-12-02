Dublin, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ferroelectric RAM Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global ferroelectric RAM market grew at a CAGR of around 20% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global ferroelectric RAM market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.
Significant growth in the information technology (IT) industry across the globe represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of electronic handheld devices is also driving the market growth. Smart meter manufacturers are also adopting FRAM to operate battery-powered wireless sensors to increase the operational life and minimize the overall maintenance costs. This, in turn, is further strengthening the market growth.
Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and cloud computing solutions with connected devices, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Modern FRAM is being used for applications that require continuous, high-frequency and highly reliable data logging for the test and measurement of factory equipment and non-volatile data capture of industrial processes.
Other factors, including increasing industrial automation, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Ferroelectric RAM Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Serial Memory
6.2 Parallel Memory
6.3 Others
7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Mass Storage
7.2 Embedded Storage
7.3 Others
8 Market Breakup by End Use
8.1 Security Systems
8.2 Energy Meters
8.3 Smart Cards
8.4 Consumer Electronics
8.5 Wearable Electronics
8.6 Automotive Electronics
8.7 Others
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
