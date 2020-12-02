Dublin, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infection Control Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global infection control market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global infection control market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.



Infection control refers to the process of eliminating or preventing the spread of contaminants in healthcare settings. It aims to ensure the safety of healthcare workers and patients by minimizing the exposure to pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, parasites and fungi that can cause respiratory, ear, eye, skin and urinary tract infections.



It involves several practices, such as standard immunizations, practicing care while sneezing and coughing and using protective clothing, such as gloves, masks and surgical drapes and gowns. Apart from this, cleaning, disinfecting and sterilizing objects and surfaces are other crucial infection control activities conducted in hospitals, clinics, laboratories and pharmaceutical and food manufacturing units.



The increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAI) and chronic medical ailments is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread across the globe, there is an acute shortage of masks, personal protection equipment (PPE) and sanitization solutions. As a result, there has been a significant increase in the demand for infection control solutions in healthcare centers.



In line with this, increasing health consciousness among the masses is also providing a boost to the market growth. Moreover, food manufacturers are increasingly emphasizing on sterilization and disinfection to minimize the risks of contamination and spoilage of food and beverages.



Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of single-use medical nonwoven devices and sanitizers with high-intensity infection prevention capabilities, are contributing to the growth of the market. Other factors, including the rising geriatric population that is more susceptible to infections, along with improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market further.



