Dublin, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blood Culture Test Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global blood culture test market grew at a CAGR of around 9% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global blood culture test market to witness strong growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).
It utilizes products including blood culture media, assay kits, reagents, and blood culture accessories, and instruments such as automated blood culture systems and supporting laboratory equipment.
The increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population that is more susceptible to sepsis and other medical ailments is also providing a boost to the market growth. Additionally, the growing demand for blood culture tests to analyze specimens, owing to the current outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, is acting as another major growth-inducing factor.
Laboratories, diagnostic centers and other healthcare institutes are now increasingly using these tests for detecting the presence of antibodies in the blood and identifying and isolating the infected individuals.
Other factors, including the rising health consciousness among the masses, improvements in the healthcare infrastructure and extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of medical sciences, are projected to drive the market further.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Blood Culture Test Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Testing Method
6.1 Conventional
6.2 Automated
7 Market Breakup by Product
7.1 Consumables
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Major Types
7.1.2.1 Blood Culture Media
7.1.2.2 Aerobic Blood Culture Media
7.1.2.3 Anaerobic Blood Culture Media
7.1.2.4 Fungi/Yeast Blood Culture Media
7.1.2.5 Mycobacteria Blood Culture Media
7.1.2.6 Assay Kits and Reagents
7.1.2.7 Blood Culture Accessories
7.1.3 Market Forecast
7.2 Instruments
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Major Types
7.2.2.1 Automated Blood Culture Systems
7.2.2.2 Supporting Laboratory Equipment
7.2.2.3 Incubators
7.2.2.4 Colony Counters
7.2.2.5 Microscopes
7.2.2.6 Gram Stainers
7.3 Software and Services
8 Market Breakup by Technology
8.1 Culture-based Technology
8.2 Molecular Technology
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Major Types
8.2.2.1 Microarray
8.2.2.2 PCR
8.2.2.3 PNA-FISH
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Proteomic Technology
8.4 Others
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Bacterial Infection
9.2 Fungal Infection
9.3 Mycobacterial Infection
10 Market Breakup by End-User
10.1 Hospital Laboratories
10.2 Reference Laboratories
10.3 Research Laboratories
11 Market Breakup by Region
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
