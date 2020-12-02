Dublin, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blood Culture Test Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global blood culture test market grew at a CAGR of around 9% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global blood culture test market to witness strong growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).



It utilizes products including blood culture media, assay kits, reagents, and blood culture accessories, and instruments such as automated blood culture systems and supporting laboratory equipment.



The increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population that is more susceptible to sepsis and other medical ailments is also providing a boost to the market growth. Additionally, the growing demand for blood culture tests to analyze specimens, owing to the current outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, is acting as another major growth-inducing factor.



Laboratories, diagnostic centers and other healthcare institutes are now increasingly using these tests for detecting the presence of antibodies in the blood and identifying and isolating the infected individuals.



Other factors, including the rising health consciousness among the masses, improvements in the healthcare infrastructure and extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of medical sciences, are projected to drive the market further.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global blood culture test market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global blood culture test market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the testing method?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global aircraft blood culture test market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Blood Culture Test Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Testing Method

6.1 Conventional

6.2 Automated



7 Market Breakup by Product

7.1 Consumables

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Major Types

7.1.2.1 Blood Culture Media

7.1.2.2 Aerobic Blood Culture Media

7.1.2.3 Anaerobic Blood Culture Media

7.1.2.4 Fungi/Yeast Blood Culture Media

7.1.2.5 Mycobacteria Blood Culture Media

7.1.2.6 Assay Kits and Reagents

7.1.2.7 Blood Culture Accessories

7.1.3 Market Forecast

7.2 Instruments

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Major Types

7.2.2.1 Automated Blood Culture Systems

7.2.2.2 Supporting Laboratory Equipment

7.2.2.3 Incubators

7.2.2.4 Colony Counters

7.2.2.5 Microscopes

7.2.2.6 Gram Stainers

7.3 Software and Services



8 Market Breakup by Technology

8.1 Culture-based Technology

8.2 Molecular Technology

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Major Types

8.2.2.1 Microarray

8.2.2.2 PCR

8.2.2.3 PNA-FISH

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Proteomic Technology

8.4 Others



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Bacterial Infection

9.2 Fungal Infection

9.3 Mycobacterial Infection



10 Market Breakup by End-User

10.1 Hospital Laboratories

10.2 Reference Laboratories

10.3 Research Laboratories



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

Abbott Laboratories

Beckman Coulter (Danaher Corporation)BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

Biomerieux SA

Bruker Corporation

Cepheid Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

Luminex Corporation

Merck Group

Siemens Healthineers AG

Roche Diagnostics

T2 Biosystems

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

