London, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meat substitutes consist of ingredients derived from plants that include vegetables, fruits, whole grains, nuts, seeds, and/or legumes. What differentiates them from animal-based foods is that their fiber fraction is made of indigestible compounds, mainly pectins, hemicellulose, cellulose, and/or resistant starch.

According to its latest publication, titled “Meat Substitute Market by Product Type (Tofu, TVP, Burger Patties, Sausages, Meatballs, Nuggets), Source (Soy Protein, Wheat Protein), and Distribution Channel (Business to Business and Business to Customers) - Global Forecast To 2027”, the meat substitutes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2020 to reach $17.5 billion by 2027. The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the increasing incidence of intolerance for animal proteins, nutritional benefits offered by meat substitutes, increasing vegan population, and venture investments in meat substitutes industry. On the other hand, the expensive nature of meat substitutes, preference for animal-based products, and consumer demand for soy and gluten-free products are hindering the growth of this market to some extent.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=4969

As the COVID-19 pandemic has conveyed to the forefront, the connection between public health and animal meat consumption, which provides consumers a ground to go to a plant-based diet; many companies in the space of meat substitutes have already started changing their strategies, witnessing sudden growth in demand. For instance, companies like Beyond Meat Inc., Impossible Foods Inc., and Tofurky Co. are ramping up their production, discounting their plant-based alternative products to appeal to more consumers, expanding into more stores, and partnering with the stakeholders. Along with this, to further capitalize on the opportunities in the meat substitutes sector over the coming years, expansions, new product launches, diversifications, and acquisitions strategies are being implemented by leading manufacturers.

To provide efficient analysis, Meticulous Research has segmented this market on the basis of product type, source, distribution channel, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at the country level.

Wish to customize this report or get any additional specific information of your interest? Let us know here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research.php

Based on product type, the meat substitute market is segmented into tofu, TVP, tempeh, seitan, burger patties, sausages, ground meat, meatballs, nuggets, crumbles, and other meat substitutes. The burger patties segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to its increasing demand and new product launches in the plant-based burger patties segment.

On the bases of source, the overall meat substitute market is segmented into almond protein, soy protein, wheat protein, pea protein, rice protein, and others. In 2020, the soy protein segment held the largest share of the overall meat substitute market. The easy & cost-effective availability of raw materials for soy protein, increased demand for soy protein, and its wider application across various product categories are the key factors driving the growth of this segment.

Based on distribution channel, the meat substitute market is mainly segmented into business to business (B2B) and business to customers (B2C). In 2020, the B2C segment accounted for the largest share of the overall meat substitute market due to the higher direct-to-consumer sale of products through brick-and-mortar grocers, supermarkets, and hypermarkets.

Quick Buy - Meat Substitutes Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/buy_now.php?pformat=268&vformat=796

Geographically, Europe commanded the largest share of the global meat substitute market in 2020. The large vegan & vegetarian population and higher awareness of the protein-rich diet are the major factors driving the European meat substitute market. However, the Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the forecast period due to increasing government investment in the food R&D sector and growing demand for meat substitutes.

The key players operating in the global meat substitute market are Beyond Meat Inc. (U.S.), Impossible Foods Inc. (U.S.), Garden Protein International, Inc. (Canada), Amy’s Kitchen Inc. (U.S.), The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (U.S.), Sahmyook Foods (South Korea), Axiom Foods (U.S.), Lightlife Foods, Inc. (U.S.), Marlow Foods Ltd. (U.K.), Taifun –Tofu GmbH (Germany), Atlantic Natural Foods LLC (U.S.), VBIte Food Ltd (U.K.), and Nutrisoy Pty Ltd. (Australia) among others.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/meat-substitute-market-4969/

Scope of the report:

Meat Substitute Market, by Product Type

Tofu

TVP

Tempeh

Seitan

Burger Patties

Sausages

Ground Meat

Meatballs

Nuggets

Crumbles

Others

Meat Substitute Market, by Source

Soy Protein

Almond Protein

Wheat Protein

Pea Protein

Rice Protein

Others

Meat Substitute Market, by Distribution Channel

Business to Business

Business to Customers Modern Groceries Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Online Retail Others



Meat Substitute Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain RoE

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India RoAPAC

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=4969

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research.php

Related Reports:

Dairy Alternatives Market by Product Type (Plant Milk, Cheese, Yogurt, Butter, Ice Cream), Source (Almond Protein, Soy Protein, Wheat Protein), and Distribution Channel (Business to Business and Business to Customers) – Global Forecast To 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/dairy-alternatives-market-5128/

Plant-Based Protein Supplements Market by Type (Soy Protein, Rice Protein), Form (Powder, RTD), Application (Sports Nutrition, Additional Nutrition), and Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, E-Commerce, Pharmacies) – Global Forecast To 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/plant-based-protein-supplements-market-5143/

Plant Based Food Market by Product Type (Dairy Alternatives, Meat Substitute, Plant-Based Eggs, Confectionery), Source (Soy Protein, Wheat Protein), and Distribution Channel (Business to Business and Business to Customers) – Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/plant-based-food-products-market-5108/

Alternative Protein Market by Stage/Type (Insect, Algae, Duckweed, Lab Meat, Pea, Rice, Potato, Corn, Soy, Wheat, Corn, Mycoprotein, Mushrooms), Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/alternative-protein-market-4985/

Plant Based Protein Market by Type (Soy Protein, Wheat Protein, Pea Protein, Potato Protein, Rice Protein, Corn Protein) and Application (Foods and Beverage, Animal Feed, Nutrition and Health Supplements, Pharmaceuticals) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/plant-based-protein-market-5031/

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.