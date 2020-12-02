Dublin, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "BPO Business Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global BPO business analytics market grew at a CAGR of around 25% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global BPO business analytics market is set to continue its strong growth during the next five years.



Business analytics refers to a data management solution that enables organizations to comprehend potential customers, make strategic decisions, optimize operational costs, and improve business proficiency and competitiveness. The widespread adoption of advanced technological solutions, such as the internet of things (IoT), machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), in business processes, has increased the utilization of business analytics to manage large volume and complexity of data sets.



Nowadays, organizations are subcontracting their analytics functions to business process outsourcing (BPO) companies or third-party service providers as it helps them to minimize cost on hiring in-house staff and focus on their core business operations.



The rising adoption of business analytics in various industry verticals represents one of the key factors spurring the global BPO business analytics market growth. Apart from this, the increasing utilization of business analytics across small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), coupled with the escalating number of business start-ups, is bolstering the market growth.



Furthermore, the growing traction of cloud-based BPO services on account of their reliability, scalability and agility is also contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, due to the sudden spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), there is a rise in the demand for business analytics in the healthcare industry for efficiently managing the huge volume of hospital data, such as the record of patients and availability of beds.



In addition to this, several BPO service providers are adopting different strategies to offer their services online, which is creating a positive outlook for the market.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global BPO business analytics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global BPO business analytics market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the offering?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global BPO business analytics market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global BPO Business Analytics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Offering

6.1 Software

6.2 Services



7 Market Breakup by Deployment Type

7.1 Cloud-based

7.2 On-premises



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Finance & Accounting

8.2 Human Resources

8.3 Knowledge Process Outsourcing

8.4 Procurement & Supply Chain

8.5 Customer Services



9 Market Breakup by Vertical

9.1 BFSI

9.2 IT and Telecommunication

9.3 Healthcare

9.4 Manufacturing

9.5 Retail

9.6 Transportation and Logistics



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

Accenture PLC

Capgemini SEand Cognizant Technology Solutions

Exlservice Holdings Inc.

Genpact Limited

International Business Machines Corporation

Infosys Limited

Mu Sigma Inc.

NTT DATA Corporation (Nippon Telegraph

Telephone)

TATA Consultancy Services Limited (Tata Sons Private Limited)

Tech Mahindra Limited (Mahindra Group)

Wipro Limited

WNS Global Services

