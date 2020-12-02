Dublin, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marketing Research of the IVF (In Vitro Fertilization) Market in Russia for the Period Between 2015 and 2019 with a Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research is a marketing analysis of the IVF (In vitro fertilization) market in Russia. The analysts have compiled a forecast of market development until 2024.



The study period is 2015 - 2019



Research objectives:

Description of the state of the IVF market

Assessment of the volume and potential capacity of the IVF market

STEP-analysis of factors affecting the IVF market

Description of the main competitors

Forecast the development of the IVF market until 2024.

Sources of information

Databases of government statistics agencies

Databases of the Federal tax service

Open sources (websites, portals)

Reporting of issuers

Websites of companies

Surveys of market participants

Media archives

Regional and Federal media

Insider sources

Specialized analytical portals

Key Topics Covered:



Part 1. Overview of the Russian IVF (In vitro fertilization) market

1.1. Definition and characteristics of the Russian IVF (In vitro fertilization) market

1.2. Dynamics of the Russian IVF (In vitro fertilization) market volume, 2015-2019.

1.3. Market structure by type of services rendered in the Russian Federation

1.4. IVF (In vitro fertilization) market structure by FD (Federal Districts)

1.5. Assessment of current trends and prospects for the development of the market

1.6. Assessment of factors affecting the market

1.7. Analysis of sectoral indicators of financial and economic activity



Part 2. Competitive analysis in the market of IVF (In vitro fertilization) in Russia

2.1. The biggest players on the market

2.2. Market share of major competitors

2.3. Profiles of major players



Part 3. Analysis of IVF (In vitro fertilization) consumption

3.1. Volume estimation of IVF (In vitro fertilization) consumption per capita

3.2. Market saturation and estimated market potential in Russia

3.3. Description of consumer preferences

3.4. Price analysis



Part 4. Assessment of factors of investment attractiveness of the market



Part 5. Forecast for IVF (In vitro fertilization) market development until 2024



Part 6. Conclusions about the prospects of creating enterprises in the sphere and recommendations to existing market operators



Companies Mentioned



GC Mother and Child

LLC AVA-PETER

LLC IVF Center, Clinic 'Altra Vita'

LLC MedInService, Clinic 'Nova Clinic'

LLC Vasileostrovskaya Reproduction Clinic, NGC Clinic

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/955ad2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900