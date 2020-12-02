Dublin, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marketing Research of the Housing and Communal Services Market in Russia for the Period Between 2015 and 2019 with a Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research is a marketing analysis of the housing and communal services market in Russia. The analysts have compiled a forecast of market development until 2024.



The study period is 2015 - 2019



The research object is the housing and communal services market. The research subject is housing and communal services market trends, main participants, competitors, and consumers. The research purpose is to analyze and forecast the development of the housing and communal services market.



Research objectives:

Description of the state of the housing and communal services market

Assessment of the volume and potential capacity of the housing and communal services market

STEP-analysis of factors affecting the housing and communal services market

Description of the main competitors

Forecast the development of the housing and communal services market until 2024.

Sources of information

Databases of government statistics agencies

Databases of the Federal tax service

Open sources (websites, portals)

Reporting of issuers

Websites of companies

Surveys of market participants

Media archives

Regional and Federal media

Insider sources

Specialized analytical portals

Key Topics Covered:



Part 1. Overview of the Russian housing and communal services market

1.1. Definition and characteristics of the Russian housing and communal services market

1.2. Dynamics of the Russian housing and communal services market volume, 2015-2019.

1.3. Market structure by type of services rendered in the Russian Federation

1.4. Housing and communal services market structure by FD (Federal Districts)

1.5. Assessment of current trends and prospects for the development of the market

1.6. Assessment of factors affecting the market

1.7. Analysis of sectoral indicators of financial and economic activity



Part 2. Competitive analysis in the market of housing and communal services in Russia

2.1. The biggest players on the market

2.2. Market share of major competitors

2.3. Profiles of major players



Part 3. Analysis of housing and communal services consumption

3.1. Volume estimation of housing and communal services consumption per capita

3.2. Market saturation and estimated market potential in Russia

3.3. Description of consumer preferences

3.4. Price analysis



Part 4. Assessment of factors of investment attractiveness of the market



Part 5. Forecast for housing and communal services market development until 2024



Part 6. Conclusions about the prospects of creating enterprises in the sphere and recommendations to existing market operators



Companies Mentioned



GBU Zhilishnik

LLC PIK-Comfort

LLC Zhilkomservis

LLC UK Zhilishnye Systemy Krasnoyarska

LLC GUK-Krasnodar

LLC Nash Dom

LLC Zhilishnaya Kommunalnaya Sistema

ACS Zhilischnik

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dx6g1n

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900