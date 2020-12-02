LEXINGTON, Mass., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email security and cyber resilience company, today announced the appointment of Shahriar Rafimayeri as chief information officer (CIO). In this role, Shahriar will oversee all aspects of the company’s global IT organization, including infrastructure and internal application technology. He will accelerate Mimecast’s digital transformation efforts, with a focus on further elevating the customer and partner experience for companies of all sizes.



“Putting our customers first has always been one of Mimecast’s core values,” said Peter Bauer, chief executive officer at Mimecast. “We built our integrated, cloud-based technology platform from the ground up to give customers a strategic defense against multi-vector attacks. Our global support organization helps customers achieve the maximum value from their Mimecast investment. And now, under Shahriar’s leadership, we are doubling down on our digital transformation efforts to ensure a simplified experience for customers and partners. I am very pleased to have Shahriar onboard, and confident that his expertise will position us well.”

Shahriar has extensive experience in managing large, global and diverse technology organizations where he has transformed and modernized complex technology platforms to greatly improve the stability, resilience, and cybersecurity of applications and infrastructure. Prior to joining Mimecast, he was CIO and Senior Vice President of Business Innovation for Infor where he executed on the company’s complete digital transformation and migration to the cloud. Shahriar has also held many senior leadership positions within technology arms of leading financial institutions, including Morgan Stanley, Blackstone, Credit Suisse, UBS, and Bankers Trust.

“Every organization is going through a time of substantial digital transformation. This requires new ways of thinking about how a CIO can partner with various stakeholders across the business to innovate for new patterns of work for customers, partners, employees, and the communities we live in,” said Shahriar. “I’m honored to be part of this this journey with Mimecast and look forward to doing my part to make the world a more secure and resilient place.”

Mimecast: Relentless protection. Resilient world.™

Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) was born in 2003 with a focus on delivering relentless protection. Each day, we take on cyber disruption for our tens of thousands of customers around the globe; always putting them first, and never giving up on tackling their biggest security challenges together. We are the company that built an intentional and scalable design ideology that solves the number one cyberattack vector – email. We continuously invest to thoughtfully integrate brand protection, security awareness training, web security, compliance and other essential capabilities. Mimecast is here to help protect large and small organizations from malicious activity, human error and technology failure; and to lead the movement toward building a more resilient world. Learn more about us at www.mimecast.com.

