AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2020-12-02
NameVASAKRONAN AB
IsinXS1941844174
Coupon, spread0.520
Maturity2022-02-11
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln30
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids1
Number of accepted bids0
Average yield, DM 
Lowest accepted yield, DM 
Highest yield, DM 
Accepted at lowest yield, %0


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2020-12-02
NameVASAKRONAN AB
IsinXS2051470552
Coupon, spread0.670
Maturity2024-09-11
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln0
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids0
Number of accepted bids0
Average yield, DM 
Lowest accepted yield, DM 
Highest yield, DM 
 0


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2020-12-02
NameHEMSO FASTIGHETS AB
IsinXS1876163103
Coupon, spread0.730
Maturity2022-03-07
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln30
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids1
Number of accepted bids0
Average yield, DM 
Lowest accepted yield, DM 
Highest yield, DM 
Accepted at lowest yield, % 


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2020-12-02
NameHEMSO FASTIGHETS AB
IsinXS1938445530
Coupon, spread0.520
Maturity2021-10-22
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln0
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids0
Number of accepted bids0
Average yield, DM 
Lowest accepted yield, DM 
Highest yield, DM 
Accepted at lowest yield, % 


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2020-12-02
NameVOLVO TREASURY AB
IsinXS2153414292
Coupon, spread1.910
Maturity2022-12-08
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln40
Volume bought, SEK mln10
Number of bids2
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield, DM42
Lowest accepted yield, DM42
Highest yield, DM42
Accepted at lowest yield, %100.00


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2020-12-02
NameVOLVO TREASURY AB
IsinXS2018763461
Coupon, spread0.490
Maturity2021-06-28
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln52
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids2
Number of accepted bids0
Average yield, DM 
Lowest accepted yield, DM 
Highest yield, DM 
Accepted at lowest yield, % 


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2020-12-02
NameHUSQVARNA AB
IsinSE0009664543
Coupon, spread0.950
Maturity2022-03-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln30
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids1
Number of accepted bids0
Average yield, DM 
Lowest accepted yield, DM 
Highest yield, DM 
Accepted at lowest yield, % 


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2020-12-02
NameHUSQVARNA AB
IsinSE0010869669
Coupon, spread0.650
Maturity2023-02-14
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln0
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids0
Number of accepted bids0
Average yield, DM 
Lowest accepted yield, DM 
Highest yield, DM 
Accepted at lowest yield, % 


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2020-12-02
NameAB INDUSTRIVARDEN
IsinSE0011869668
Coupon, spread0.500
Maturity2022-02-28
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln12
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids1
Number of accepted bids0
Average yield, DM 
Lowest accepted yield, DM 
Highest yield, DM 
Accepted at lowest yield, % 


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2020-12-02
NameAB INDUSTRIVARDEN
IsinSE0012676724
Coupon, spread0.290
Maturity2023-02-20
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln30
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids1
Number of accepted bids0
Average yield, DM 
Lowest accepted yield, DM 
Highest yield, DM 
Accepted at lowest yield, % 