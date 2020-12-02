Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to industry experts, worldwide probiotic drinks market size was valued USD 13.65 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a y-o-y growth rate of 6.1% during 2020-2027. Increasing health conscious population is the primary growth driver of the industry.

The research literature segments the market in terms of product type and distribution channels and provides a granular analysis of the same. Critical data pertaining to potential worth of investment in an area is curated by observing and studying various parameters such as net revenue, production capacity, regulatory scenario, and manufacturers operating in each region. Proceeding further, the report offers in-depth profiles of the leading players, inclusive of their business overview, strategies, and expansion plans.

For the uninitiated, probiotic drinks contain friendly bacteria and yeast that improve the digestion functioning. These drinks pass the food through gut by stimulating nerves that control gut movement, thereby improving the digestive and immunity systems. These drinks regulate the natural balance of organisms in the intestines, and aid in treating and preventing conditions like diarrhea, gastrointestinal issues, and irritable bowel syndrome.

Apart from growing awareness regarding the health benefits of probiotics, new product launches and strategic alliances among major manufacturers will play a key role in the expansion of global probiotic industry over the forecast timeline. For instance, Harmless Harvest, on 23rd January 2017, launched new plant-based probiotic beverages in San Francisco which were free of stabilizers, thickeners, and artificial flavors to cater to that specific demographics. Moreover, the product line is available in original, blueberries & acai, mangos & acerolas, and strawberry flavors which further encourages consumption. Likewise, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., on 21st January 2019, launched its fat-free Yakult probiotic drink in Denmark to strengthen its foothold in the European market.

On the contrary, high costs associated with research and development of new probiotic strains will negatively impact the industry growth in the upcoming years.

Market fragmentation:

Considering the product landscape, global probiotic industry is divided into the plant-based and diary based. Probiotic drinks are generally made from diary fermented diary products, however, with the increase in number lactose intolerant population, plant-based drinks are gaining popularity.

Moving on to distribution channel, the market is split into online and offline. Widespread availability of probiotic drinks across various retailers including supermarkets, hypermarkets, grocery stores, and convenience stores is fueling offline segment growth. Whereas online segment is driven by proliferation of e-commerce industry which offers wide product options, discounts, and easy delivery.

Regional outlook:

Global probiotic drinks market size spans across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Currently, APAC accounts for majority industry share on account of several factors such as increasing disposable income levels, surging demand for nutritional food products, and presence of a large target population in the region.

