Dublin, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hemostats Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global hemostats market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. Hemostats are used to compress blood vessels and prevent the flow of blood or other fluids. They are generally used in adjunct to surgical procedures to manage bleeding. Hemostatic agents offer various benefits, including decreased wound healing and operative time, better management of anticoagulated patients, and reduction in the patient recovery period. A wide range of surgical hemostatic agents is available in the market that varies widely in their composition, cost, immunogenicity, mechanism of action, application and adherence.
On account of the significant rise in the prevalence of chronic disorders, cesarean deliveries, fatal injuries and major organ surgeries, there has been an increasing demand for hemostats. These agents help prevent blood loss during surgical procedures, particularly for nonanatomic and sensitive structures, and among patients with hemostatic abnormalities. Besides this, their use helps in lowering the cost of the procedure, which has led to their rapid adoption among healthcare professionals. Moreover, with technological advancements, leading manufacturers have developed absorbable adjunctive hemostats that help professionals to control disruptive bleeding more efficiently as compared to traditional methods.
Additionally, they are utilizing nano- and micro-materials for treating uncontrolled hemorrhage and internal bleeding. Market players have also introduced advanced laparoscopic hemostats designed to enhance the quality of surgical operations and allow for less invasive procedures. Along with these developments, improvements in healthcare facilities and extensive research and development (R&D) activities to launch new products, are providing a positive impact on the industry. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global hemostats market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
Breakup by Product:
Breakup by Application:
Breakup by Formulation:
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Arch Therapeutics Inc., Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen Aktiengesell, C. R. Bard Inc., GELITA MEDICAL GmbH, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., Stryker Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated and Z-Medica LLC.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Hemostats Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Thrombin Based
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Combination Based
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose Based
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Gelatin Based
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Collagen Based
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Orthopedic Surgery
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 General Surgery
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Neurological Surgery
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Cardiovascular Surgery
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Reconstructive Surgery
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Gynecological Surgery
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast
7.7 Others
7.7.1 Market Trends
7.7.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Formulation
8.1 Matrix and Gel Hemostats
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Sheet and Pad Hemostats
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Sponge Hemostats
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Powder Hemostats
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 North America
9.1.1 United States
9.1.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.1.2 Market Forecast
9.1.2 Canada
9.1.2.1 Market Trends
9.1.2.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Asia Pacific
9.2.1 China
9.2.1.1 Market Trends
9.2.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2.2 Japan
9.2.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2.2 Market Forecast
9.2.3 India
9.2.3.1 Market Trends
9.2.3.2 Market Forecast
9.2.4 South Korea
9.2.4.1 Market Trends
9.2.4.2 Market Forecast
9.2.5 Australia
9.2.5.1 Market Trends
9.2.5.2 Market Forecast
9.2.6 Indonesia
9.2.6.1 Market Trends
9.2.6.2 Market Forecast
9.2.7 Others
9.2.7.1 Market Trends
9.2.7.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.1.1 Market Trends
9.3.1.2 Market Forecast
9.3.2 France
9.3.2.1 Market Trends
9.3.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3.3 United Kingdom
9.3.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.3.2 Market Forecast
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.4.1 Market Trends
9.3.4.2 Market Forecast
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.5.1 Market Trends
9.3.5.2 Market Forecast
9.3.6 Russia
9.3.6.1 Market Trends
9.3.6.2 Market Forecast
9.3.7 Others
9.3.7.1 Market Trends
9.3.7.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Latin America
9.4.1 Brazil
9.4.1.1 Market Trends
9.4.1.2 Market Forecast
9.4.2 Mexico
9.4.2.1 Market Trends
9.4.2.2 Market Forecast
9.4.3 Others
9.4.3.1 Market Trends
9.4.3.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Middle East and Africa
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
9.5.3 Market Forecast
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Arch Therapeutics Inc.
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Baxter International Inc.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 B. Braun Melsungen Aktiengesell
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 C. R. Bard Inc. (BD)
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 GELITA MEDICAL GmbH
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Integra LifeSciences Corporation
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Johnson & Johnson
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Pfizer Inc.
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Stryker Corporation
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 Teleflex Incorporated
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.11 Z-Medica LLC
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
