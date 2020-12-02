Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Major shareholder announcements
2 December 2020 at 11.45 EET

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nordea Bank Abp has on 1 December 2020 received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights has fallen below the threshold of 5 per cent on 30 November 2020.

The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 4,049,951,919.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds:

 % of shares and voting
rights
(total of A)		% of shares and voting rights
through financial instruments
(total of B)		Total of both
in % (A + B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reachedBelow 5%Below 5%Below 5%
Position of previous notification (if applicable)4.98% 0.02% 5.01% 

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI4000297767 Below 5% Below 5%
SUBTOTAL ABelow 5% Below 5% 

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a

Type of financial
instrument		Expiration
date		Exercise/
Conversion
period		Physical or cash
settlement		Number of shares and
voting rights		% of shares and
voting rights
Securities lentN/AN/APhysicalBelow 5%Below 5%
CFDN/AN/ACashBelow 5%Below 5%
   SUBTOTAL BBelow 5%Below 5%

The controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held:

Name% of shares and
voting rights		% of shares and voting
rights through financial
instruments		Total of both
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.  Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC  Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited  Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited  Below 5%
BlackRock International Limited  Below 5%
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association  Below 5%
BlackRock Fund Advisors  Below 5%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.  Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited  Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG  Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited  Below 5%
BlackRock Advisors, LLC  Below 5%
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited  Below 5%
BlackRock (Singapore) Limited  Below 5%
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.  Below 5%

For further information:
Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 53008011
Group Communication, +358104168023 or press@nordea.com

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 11.45 EET on 2 December 2020.

