Nordea Bank Abp

Stock exchange release - Major shareholder announcements

2 December 2020 at 11.45 EET

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nordea Bank Abp has on 1 December 2020 received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights has fallen below the threshold of 5 per cent on 30 November 2020.



The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 4,049,951,919.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds:

% of shares and voting

rights

(total of A) % of shares and voting rights

through financial instruments

(total of B) Total of both

in % (A + B) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Below 5% Below 5% Below 5% Position of previous notification (if applicable) 4.98% 0.02% 5.01%

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000297767 Below 5% Below 5% SUBTOTAL A Below 5% Below 5%

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a

Type of financial

instrument Expiration

date Exercise/

Conversion

period Physical or cash

settlement Number of shares and

voting rights % of shares and

voting rights Securities lent N/A N/A Physical Below 5% Below 5% CFD N/A N/A Cash Below 5% Below 5% SUBTOTAL B Below 5% Below 5%

The controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held:

Name % of shares and

voting rights % of shares and voting

rights through financial

instruments Total of both BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. Below 5% BlackRock Investment Management, LLC Below 5% BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited Below 5% BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited Below 5% BlackRock International Limited Below 5% BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association Below 5% BlackRock Fund Advisors Below 5% BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. Below 5% BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited Below 5% BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG Below 5% BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited Below 5% BlackRock Advisors, LLC Below 5% BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited Below 5% BlackRock (Singapore) Limited Below 5% BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. Below 5%

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 53008011

Group Communication, +358104168023 or press@nordea.com

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 11.45 EET on 2 December 2020.