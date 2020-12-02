New York, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Infotainment Systems Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05993738/?utm_source=GNW

However, the rise in the number of accidents due to drivers’ distraction, may hinder the growth of the market.

- Automakers are strongly competing to deploy advanced infotainment system for their upcoming vehicle models, during the forecast period. For instance, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd, and Groupe Renault, decided to adopt Google Inc.’s Android operating system (OS) for their next-generation infotainment systems from 2021. Additionally, in Japan, Toyota Motor Corporation added software applications, like Line to its T-Connect infotainment system, starting from the new Crown model in 2018.

- North America and Europe had covered a major share in rear seat infotainment system in 2019, owing to its deployment in luxury cars, as well as semi-autonomous vehicles sales (L1-L3). However, Asia-Pacific is likely to see an increase in the demand for the rear seat infotainment system, majorly from mobility service vehicles, during the forecast period.



Key Market Trends

Growing Advancement in Infotainment Systems



There is a rise in smartphone functions to be built into in-vehicle infotainment systems. In North America and Europe, over 90% of adults have access to the internet through their mobile phones, which is also one of the highest among other regions. As mobile phone use has risen, the usage of smartphones for the same purposes in their cars has also increased.



Car manufacturers are themselves opting for modular hardware design. This helps them reduce the purchase price of infotainment systems. They are working on technology to let smartphone functions to be built into in-vehicle infotainment systems at a low cost. Manufacturers are working to combining processing power and the competitiveness of their system. The digital services generate large quantities of data sets for car manufacturers to improve the performance of the connected vehicles. For instance,



- In January 2020, Land Rover announced that its Defender family would showcase its 21st-century dual-eSIM connectivity at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, the world’s largest consumer electronics show. New Defender is the first vehicle with two embedded LTE modems for enhanced connectivity, while Jaguar Land Rover’s new Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment has an industry-leading design and shares electronic hardware with the latest smartphone.



There is also a growing demand for Rear Seat Infotainment Systems, which has grown over the years. Giving control over these systems with the help of smartphones will further improve the penetration of infotainment systems built in cars.



China Driving the Asia-Pacific Market



Among Asia-Pacific countries, China occupied a significant share of the Asia-Pacific automotive industry, owing to its highest vehicle sales over the past decade. The country is anticipated to continue to see positive vehicle sales during the forecast period, owing to the growing focus on new energy vehicles (NEV), among automakers.



The shift from simple audio systems to touchscreen infotainment systems that support multiple features, such as navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Telematics, etc. are driving the demand for infotainment systems in the country.



According to the China Automobile Dealers Association, the luxury car dealers in the country sold 277,000 vehicles in April 2020, an 11.1% increase over April 2019. The luxury car sales accounted for 18.7% of the market in April 2020, representing a 3.6% rise over April 2019 and a 0.4% increase over the market share in March 2020.



In 2019, CHJ Automotive, an electric vehicle manufacturer in China, launched ONE, a smart electric luxury SUV. The vehicle is equipped with a four-screen infotainment system, including a smart voice system. The ONE features a dual-chip system and a dual-system structure, and is equipped with a Qualcomm Xiao Long 820A-class chip, and has an Android Automotive compatible system.



BAIC Yinxiang Automobile Co. Ltd has collaborated with ADAYO (a subsidiary of Foryou Corporation). ADAYO specializes in the design and development of vehicle infotainment systems, Beidou, GPS, and GLONASS (single-or dual-mode) navigation systems, and also, driver assistance systems. This partnership will build new platforms for BAIC Yinxiang’s second product restructure to realize a platform production mode, and to improve intelligent vehicle manufacturing.



Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players in the automotive infotainment system market include Denso Corporation, Visteon Corporation, Harman International Industries Inc., and Robert Bosch GmbH, among others.



Denso has been supplying its products across the world, majorly in the Asia-Pacific market, the company’s products delivered to the top leading OEMs like Toyota and Honda.



Harman International Industries Inc. is a prominent player in the European market, and Daimler, Audi, Porsche, Jaguar, Suzuki, Subaru, etc. have been Harman’s strong customers.



With growing technology, the need for advancement toward safety, comfort, and convenient features in vehicles is driving the infotainment manufacturers, especially the aforementioned players, to invest in R&D activities and are subsequently ramping up their portfolio with unique and advanced features in the market.



