The Global Nonwoven Fabrics Market Size is Projected to Grow from USD 40.5 Billion in 2020 to USD 53.5 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7%



Increase in the demand for hygiene and medical products globally is projected to drive the overall growth of the nonwoven fabrics market across the globe from 2020 to 2025.



The global nonwoven fabrics industry has witnessed high growth primarily because of the increasing demand for hygiene and medical products worldwide, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Demand for sustainable, and durable protective garments for the healthcare industry is another key factor contributing towards the increasing growth of the nonwoven fabrics market over the next few years.



The spunbond segment is expected to lead the global nonwoven fabrics market by 2025. However, the dry laid technology is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Dry-laid nonwoven fabrics find wide application in the wipes, personal care, and packaging applications. The growth in these applications is due to the rise in disposable income levels and rapid urbanization, which are expected to boost the dry-laid nonwoven fabrics market segment.



In terms of both value and volume, hygiene is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2020 to 2025, for nonwoven fabrics.



Hygiene is projected to be the largest, as well as the fastest-growing segment in the nonwoven fabrics market. Baby diapers, sanitary napkins, adult incontinence products, training pants, and lens tissues are the key application areas of nonwoven fabrics in the hygiene segment. Nonwoven fabrics are affordable alternatives to traditional fabrics as they can be disposed of after each use. Furthermore, an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, globally, has led to a significant increase in demand for nonwoven face masks. Hence, high demand is expected for nonwoven fabrics in the hygiene segment during the projected period.



In terms of both value and volume, the Asia Pacific nonwoven fabrics market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of value and volume, the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025 due to the strong demand for nonwoven products from countries such as China, India, and Japan. An increase in the usage of products related to baby care, feminine hygiene, and adult incontinence has resulted in high demand for nonwovens in the hygiene segment. Rising birth rates, particularly in APAC, are expected to drive the demand for baby diapers, and further fuel the growth of the nonwoven fabrics market in the region.

The global nonwoven fabrics market comprises major manufacturers, such as Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Finland), Berry Global Inc. (US), Glatfelter Company (US), DuPont (US), Lydall Inc. (US), Fitesa (Brazil), TWE Group (Germany), Freudenberg Group (Germany), and PFNonwovens (Czech Republic).



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Increase in Demand for Nonwoven Fabrics in the Healthcare Industry

Growing Demand for Nonwoven Fabrics in Textile Industry

Growing Awareness Regarding Environment-Friendly Fabrics and Regulatory Framework Promoting the Use of Nonwoven Fabrics

Demand for Lightweight and Fuel-Efficient Transportation Vehicles

Restraints

Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Opportunities

Increase in the Importance of Geotextiles

Rising Awareness Regarding Hygiene and Personal Care

Proliferation of New Technologies

Challenges

Availability Issues Regarding Raw Materials for Nonwoven Fabrics

