New York, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fluoropolymer Films Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05993737/?utm_source=GNW

Increasing usage of reprocessed PTFE and environmental sustainability of fluoropolymers is expected to significantly hinder the growth of the market studied.



- Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period owing to the increasing consumption in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

- Increasing applications in the solar industry are likely to act as an opportunity in the future.



Key Market Trends

Growing Demand from the Construction Industry



- Fluoropolymer films are now revolutionizing the construction industry and have opened up a range of aesthetically pleasing possibilities for architects across a range of applications.

- Fluoropolymer films can be easily joined together by contact welding. Due to their extreme longevity, they are fully recyclable and may have no adverse ecological influence.

- They are mainly used in two special fields of application: Firstly, as a coating material in the textile architecture, where the origins of the design lie in tent construction, and secondly in transparent or translucent ETFE film constructions, for example in the form of roof and wall structures made from segmented air cushions.

- ETFE offers several advantages over the glass in this application, including having strong resistance to hail and breakage, as well as being lighter.

- The United States, China, India, and Japan are the major countries where the construction industry is booming. With the increasing population in such countries, the demand for construction is also growing.

- According to the National Bureau of Statistics of China, the gross output value of construction in 2017 was about CNY 213,944 million. The construction industry in China is expected to increase by 6% by 2020, owing to various constructions of new, approved railway projects.

- Therefore, the growing construction and building industry, especially the commercial building industry, is increasing the demand for fluoropolymer films, which is also expected to increase during the forecast period.



China to Dominate the Asia-Pacific Market



- China is one of the largest producers and consumers of fluoropolymer films in the world. It is a manufacturing economy with thriving industrial and automotive production.

- China is also one of the largest manufacturers of electronic devices in the world. Thus, the market for fluoropolymer films in China has exhibited the fastest growth rate in the recent past.

- Increasing construction spending in China and favorable regulatory policies toward infrastructure development by the government are expected to drive the demand for fluoropolymer films in China.

- Major projects include Shanghai urban rail transit expansion, Wuhan Urban Rail Transit, Intercity Rail Network in Eastern Guangdong, Intercity Railway along the Yangtze River in Jiangsu province, Suzhou Urban Rail Transit, Changchun Urban Rail Transit, Hangzhou Urban Rail Transit, Chongqing-Qianjiang High Speed Rail, and Guangxi Intercity Railway Network.

- Additionally, China has witnessed exponential growth in the solar industry, which employ active use of fluoropolymer films in the photo-voltaic systems.

- Growing application scope in solar PV cells and semiconductors, owing to moisture and oxidation resistance properties, are factors driving the product demand.

- Furthermore, countries, such as India and Japan, have also been contributing to the growth of the market studied. This is expected to further drive the demand for fluoropolymer films market over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

The fluoropolymer film market is partially fragmented in nature. Some of the major players of the market studied include 3M, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd., and Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, among others.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05993737/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001