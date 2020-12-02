Dublin, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Disc Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global artificial disc market grew at a CAGR of around 15% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global artificial disc market is set to continue its strong growth during the next five years.



Nowadays, artificial disc replacement, also known as arthroplasty, is gaining traction over fusion surgical procedures across various regions. Its eligibility is determined by doctors using several tests, such as X-rays, discography, computed tomography (CT) scans and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).



The rising prevalence of degenerative disc disease (DDD), along with the growing geriatric population and increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgery (MIS), represents one of the key factors impelling the global artificial disc market growth.



Moreover, rising awareness about the benefits of arthroplasty, along with reimbursements provided by insurance companies, is escalating the demand for artificial discs. Apart from this, governments of several countries are improving healthcare infrastructure and encouraging medical tourism, which represents another growth-inducing factor bolstering the market growth.



However, due to the mass spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), governments of numerous countries have imposed lockdowns and are encouraging social distancing measures. As a result, several medical centers have postponed non-essential arthroplasty procedures, which has impacted the market growth. The market is anticipated to revive once normalcy is regained.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global artificial disc market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global artificial disc market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the disc type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global artificial disc market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Artificial Disc Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Disc Type

6.1 Cervical Artificial Disc



7 Market Breakup by Material Type

7.1 Metal on Polymer

7.2 Metal on Metal



8 Market Breakup by End User

8.1 Hospitals and Clinics

8.2 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

8.3 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

B. Braun Melsungen Aktiengesellschaft (B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG)

Depuy Synthes Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

Globus Medical Inc.

Medtronic plc

Nuvasive Inc.

Orthofix Medical Inc.

Paradigm Spine LLC (RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.)

Smith & Nephew Plc

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

