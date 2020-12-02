Dublin, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Disc Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global artificial disc market grew at a CAGR of around 15% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global artificial disc market is set to continue its strong growth during the next five years.
Nowadays, artificial disc replacement, also known as arthroplasty, is gaining traction over fusion surgical procedures across various regions. Its eligibility is determined by doctors using several tests, such as X-rays, discography, computed tomography (CT) scans and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).
The rising prevalence of degenerative disc disease (DDD), along with the growing geriatric population and increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgery (MIS), represents one of the key factors impelling the global artificial disc market growth.
Moreover, rising awareness about the benefits of arthroplasty, along with reimbursements provided by insurance companies, is escalating the demand for artificial discs. Apart from this, governments of several countries are improving healthcare infrastructure and encouraging medical tourism, which represents another growth-inducing factor bolstering the market growth.
However, due to the mass spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), governments of numerous countries have imposed lockdowns and are encouraging social distancing measures. As a result, several medical centers have postponed non-essential arthroplasty procedures, which has impacted the market growth. The market is anticipated to revive once normalcy is regained.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com
