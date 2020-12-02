New York, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "X-ray Tube Market - Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881438/?utm_source=GNW

With the availability of compact systems, X-ray machines are now used in various fields, such as airport security, baggage scanning, metallurgical applications, healthcare diagnostic devices, non-destructive testing, and other industrial applications.



- With an increase in medical usage and investment in diagnostic equipment, the demand for X-ray tubes in medical imaging is increasing where further innovations are being done, which in turn drives the growth of the market studied.

- Technological advancements in the X-ray tubes’ dimensions, along with new and enhanced imaging techniques based on X-rays, are being introduced in the market. These technological breakthroughs have assisted the development of new X-ray tubes that can make the overall processes more efficient and can significantly enhance accuracy in numerous applications.

- In July 2019, Micro-X manufactured a new carbon nanotube X-ray tube for its platform of X-ray products. These CNT-based X-ray tubes are the first and only not to use heated-filament electron emission, reducing size, weight, heat, and power. The total project cost was approximately USD 3 million, including for the development work and new capital equipment.

- In same year, it also signed an AUD 10 million deal with the defense company, Thales Group, to develop mobile X-ray products for security purposes. Thales and Micro-X will collaborate on the global sales and support of Micro-X’s counter-terrorism Mobile Backscatter Imager of Improvised Explosive Devices and an airport checkpoint security scanner.

- However, the presence of stringent regulations around the world and strict regulations by the FDA for manufacturing and designing X-ray tubes has created additional costs for manufacturers while becoming a barrier for new entrants.

- Medical and Healthcare applications are highly benefitting from the current pandemic scenario. Several associations and governing bodies globally have established CT and X-ray imaging as a primary mode of examination to check a patient for the presence of COVID-19 related symptoms. According to Siemens Healthineers, the studies conducted by multiple researchers found that the X-ray examinations have lower sensitivity for COVID-19-related lung shadowing of 25% to 69%.



Key Market Trends

Healthcare Sector is Expected to Offer Significant Growth to the Studied Market



- The medical industry relies heavily on diagnostics to address injuries and treat patients. In addition, the number of medical cases, which need X-ray diagnostics, is increasing at a rapid pace. It has been estimated that globally around 40 million people are injured in accidental road crashes.

- With the technological advancements and the increasing adoption of technology in the healthcare industry, many advances were seen in medical radiation in the equipment and techniques. One of the more significant advancements for interventional x-ray over the past few years has been an increased focus on core and supporting technologies to provide high-quality, high-resolution images without a corresponding increase in radiation dose.

- In January 2020, the Israeli company developed the Nanox.ARC and Nanox.CLOUD, an X-ray system that can take a full-body scan and then send the image to the cloud. Although most medical images are stored in a digital format, the original scan is captured with an X-ray tube that uses a cathode-ray tube and an anode to produce an image. The cathode-ray tube shoots electrons at the anode, which captures the electrons and directs them toward the object being scanned.?

- Also, in November 2019, Royal Philips a global healthcare technology provider, unveiled Incisive CT to help imaging departments and healthcare organizations meet their most pressing financial, clinical and operational goals. Philips will replace the Incisive’s X-ray tube, a key component of any CT system, at no additional cost throughout the entire life of the system. The advancement is driven by advances in image quality, radiation dose management and clinical applications, computed tomography (CT) has become one of the cornerstones of imaging and radiology departments.

- In the medical sector, dental applications that require smaller and shorter scans are found to be using stationary x-ray tubes for imaging. According to the Listerine Professional, oral conditions are the most commonly face health issues affecting 3.9 billion people globally. Therefore, in the dental sector, the primary demand for x-ray imaging, which does not require rotating anode x-ray tubes is due to stationary tubes that are suitable for imaging purposes.

- Moreover, there are regulations regarding the safe radiation exposure, which ensure that there are no ill effects of radiography on human health. For instance, the American Dental Association (ADA), in collaboration with the FDA, developed recommendations for dental radiographic examinations to serve as an adjunct to the dentist’s professional judgment of how to best use diagnostic imaging.



North America Accounts a Significant Share



- The United States is witnessing an increase in the geriatric population and a surge in the incidence of chronic diseases due to sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy eating habits. Moreover, rising medical infrastructure developments with an increase in medical facilities are expected to propel the demand for the medical X-ray tube market in America.

- For instance, in 2019, EOS imaging, a global medical device company, has installed its fourth EOS system at the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York City, United States, which offers low dose full body, stereo-radiographic images of a patient in a functional position.

- The companies in the region have been continuously innovating in the X-ray tube field. For instance, in July 2020, Varex Imaging Corporation announced that it would showcase its latest X-ray tubes and sources, digital detectors, connect and control devices and software solutions at the 32nd annual European Congress of Radiology (ECR).

- The aerospace industry is one of the major sources of demand for X-ray tubes in the United States. The increasing growth trend of helicopters and commercial aircraft production in the United States is an important factor driving the X-ray tube market in non-destructive testing applications.

- As the US aerospace industry exports more than 60% of all aerospace production, many foreign companies are attracted to the US aerospace market. It is also the largest in the world, employing skilled and hospitable workforce, diverse offerings, and extensive distribution systems.

- It is estimated that for the next two decades, the number of large commercial planes is anticipated to grow at a rate of 3.5% per year to reach 34,000 units valued at USD 4.5 trillion. This demand from the aircraft industry is a major driver for the growth of non-destructive applications, which further translates into demand for X-ray tubes in the United States.



Competitive Landscape

The X-ray tube market is concentrated due to higher initial investments. It is dominated by a few major players like Siemens AG, Canon Electron Tubes & Devices Co. Ltd (CANON Inc.), Comet Group, Koninklijke Philips NV, and General Electric Company. These significant players, with a prominent share in the market, are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability. However, with technological advancements and product innovations, mid-size to smaller companies are growing their market presence by securing new contracts and tapping new markets.



- September 2020 - XLON International has launched the VGSTUDIO MAX 3.4, the latest version of the analysis and visualization software for industrial CT data from Volume Graphics GmbH. The YXLON International’s computed tomography (CT) systems are now directly compatible with VGSTUDIO MAX 3.4. It will offer a new visualization option for deviations of geometric tolerances; and subvoxel-accurate defect detection?.

- July 2020 - Varex Imaging Corporation announced that it would showcase its latest X-ray tubes and sources, digital detectors, connect and control devices, and software solutions at the 32nd annual European Congress of Radiology (ECR). In addition to Varex’s existing X-ray imaging product portfolio, the company will highlight several new technologies and products, including a nanotube (NT) based X-ray tube, a new Z Platform family of digital detectors, and photon-counting digital detectors.



