The Low-frequency sound-absorbing insulation materials market size is estimated to grow from USD 151 million in 2020 to USD 165 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.8%.



Several regulatory authorities guide and regulate the North American automotive industry, including Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) and National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) regulate the vehicle and road safety norms. In Canada, Canada Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (CMVSS) is the regulatory body for traffic and automobile safety.



Also, in Europe several regulatory authorities guide and regulate the global automotive industry, including the United Nation Economic Commission of Europe (ECE) and EU (EG directive) in Europe. The NVH regulations for automobiles are becoming more stringent, and this trend is expected to prevail in the coming years, thus driving the consumption of NVH materials, including sound-absorbing insulation material for automotive applications.



The foam segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period



Foam is the most widely used insulation material used as low-frequency sound-absorbing insulation material. Both open and closed-cell foams are used in acoustic insulation. Foam and foam-based materials are the materials that cater to a wide range of application segments when it comes to the handling of different frequencies of noise. Both closed-cell and open-cell foams are used in noise insulation. Companies are mostly catering to mid-and-high-frequency requirements. But, with further modifications, the same material could be used for low-frequency ranges.



The interior application segment is expected to hold the largest market share, in terms of value, between 2020 and 2025



Interior applications include floor covering, underbody cladding, luggage compartment, and door trims among others. In any luxury vehicle, the engine is quiet when compared to normal vehicle. This is the reason that insulation of interior space is slightly more when compared to engines in a luxury vehicle. On the other hand, Engine and under the bonnet application include engine and under the bonnet area which is insulated. This application area accounted for a smaller share when compared to interior segment. This is because engine area of luxury cars is quite and needs less insulation.



Europe is expected to record the highest growth rate in the low frequency sound absorbing insulation materials market during the forecast period



Europe was the largest market for low-frequency sound-absorbing insulation material. This is because of the presence of major manufacturers of luxury and electric vehicles in European region. In Europe, Germany was the largest market for low-frequency sound-absorbing insulation material. This is because of the presence of major manufacturers of luxury and electric vehicles in Germany including BMW, and Mercedes Benz among others. Over the years, electric vehicles have emerged as the most appropriate solution to reduce the emission of gases by ICE vehicles. Initially, high production cost, limited drive range, and long charging time were the key obstacles in the electric vehicles market.



However, over the last decade, advancements in technology have helped manufacturers overcome these obstacles. For instance, Tesla has introduced innovative superchargers that can charge electric vehicle battery up to 80% in less than 30 minutes. In recent years, over-dependency on oil for transportation has caused tremendous loss to the environment

The key market players profiled in the report include Saint-Gobain (France), Autoneum (Switzerland), 3M (US), DuPont (US), BASF (Germany), Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings (Japan), and Stevens Insulation LLC (US)



