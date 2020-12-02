Pune, India, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Europe paper towel market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 6.17 billion while exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the increasing rate of the working women population that propels the demand for innovative sanitary paper towel products in Europe. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, “Europe Paper Towel Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type Form (Folded and Rolled), Application (Consumer and AFH (Office, Restaurant, Hotel, Hospital, and Others)), Qualities (Strong Absorption and General Absorption), and Country Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 4.36 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to experience considerable growth in the forthcoming years.





Reduced Consumer Spending to Restrain Market Growth

The novel coronavirus has led to unprecedented economic loss across the globe. This has led to uncertain future prospects that are affecting the s bpending capacity of the consumers as they are reluctant to spend high on things amid the pandemic. This is further likely to affect the market for Europe paper towel during the forecast period. Amidst this, the rising demand for sanitization products such as disinfectants and sanitized paper towels will support the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.





List of Top Companies Profiled in the Europe Paper Towel Market:

Essity AB (Stockholm, Sweden)

SOFIDEL GROUP (Porcari, Italy)

WEPA Hygieneprodukte GmbH (Arnsberg Muschede, Germany)

Kimberly Clark Corporation (Texas, U.S.)

Metsa Tissue (Espoo, Finland)

Industrie Cartarie Tronchetti S.p.A. (Lucca, Italy)

Lucart S.p.A. (Villa Basilica, Italy)

Cartiere Carrara S.p.A. (Firenze, Italy)

INDUSTRIE CALTEX SPA (Monte Carlo, Italy)

Star Tissue UK Limited (Lancashire, The U.K.)





Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/europe-paper-towel-market-104366





Across Europe paper towels are extensively adopted in kitchens and bathrooms to ensure proper hygiene and cleanliness. The paper towel products soak moisture from the hands and further aid in reducing the bacterial and viral spread on the hand. Often preferred over electric hand dryers, they provide convenience and assurance to the user and are an important part of several hotels and food and beverage outlets across Europe.





What does the Report Include?

The market for Europe paper towel report includes a detailed assessment of various drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. Additionally, the report provides comprehensive insights into the regional developments of the market, affecting its growth during the forecast period. It includes information sourced from the advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analysts using several research methodologies. The competitive landscape offers further detailed insights into strategies such as product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations adopted by the companies to maintain market stronghold between 2020 and 2027.





DRIVING FACTORS

Rising Participation of Women Workers to Aid Market Growth

According to the European Commission, in 2019, around 41% of the European Parliament seats were held by women. This is believed to be a record percentage in the history of the European region. The rising participation of women labor force, along with high disposable income is leading to increased demand for the Europe paper towel products such as sanitary paper towels. Additionally, the rapid-paced urbanization and industrialization activities are likely to contribute to the Europe paper towel market growth in the forthcoming years.





Check Discount:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/check-discount/europe-paper-towel-market-104366





SEGMENTATION

Rolled Paper Towel Segment Held 56.60% Market Share in 2019

The rolled paper towel segment, based on product type, is expected to showcase significant growth owing to its cost-effectiveness and large preference by the residential consumers. The segment held a market share of about 56.60% in 2019.





COUNTRY INSIGHTS

Germany to Remain Dominant; Presence of Established Players to Promote Growth

Among all countries, Germany is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the highest position in the European paper towel market during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as the presence of established companies such as Mannheim GmbH, Paper + Design GmbH Tabletop, Georgia Pacific Steinfurt GmbH, and others that are focusing on innovations in European paper towel products. The country stood at USD 1.00 billion in 2019.

The market in the U.K. is anticipated to experience exponential growth backed by the rising infrastructural facilities that are driving the demand for hotels and restaurants leading to the broader availability in the Europe paper towel essentials between 2020 and 2027.





COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Facility Expansion by Major Companies to Expand Their Product Portfolio and Boost Sales Revenue

The Europe paper towel market is fragmented by the presence of major companies that are striving to maintain a stronghold on their positions by focusing on the Europe paper towel manufacturing facilities expansion. This is likely to propel them to cater to the growing demand for innovative paper towel products and further boost their sales revenue in the fiercely competitive global marketplace.





Industry Development:

January 2020 - Metsa Tissue, a Finland-based paper products provider, unveiled its new production mill, Raubach Mill in Germany. The company reports that the facility will manufacture professional tissue products and further lead to strengthening its position in the international markets.





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/europe-paper-towel-market-104366







Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Europe Paper Towel Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Type (Value & Volume) Folded Paper Towel Rolled Paper Towel By Application (Value & Volume) Consumer AFH Office Restaurant Hotel Hospital Others



TOC Continued…!







Speak to Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/europe-paper-towel-market-104366





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Wipes Market Size , Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Personal Care, Household, and Others), Types (Disposable and Non-disposable), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Channel, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Tissue Paper Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Facial Tissue, Paper Towel, Wipes, Bath & Toilet Tissue, and Others), Application (Household and Commercial), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™