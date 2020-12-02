New York, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Latin America Professional Liquid Soap Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05993775/?utm_source=GNW

These products are popular as anti-bacterial soaps, which have a major impact on increasing penetration and adoption among consumers.

- Furthermore, consumers are rapidly moving towards refill pouch solutions as they are less expensive than plastic bottles and can be easily disposed. Additionally, increasing investments into marketing and branding initiatives is likely to boost the liquid hand soap market share.

- Key market players like Colgate are rapidly investing into new products with antimicrobial properties in order to capitalize on emerging trends in the market. Moreover, a rapid shift in demand for soaps with antimicrobial ingredients solutions due to increasing cases of COVID-19 is further expected to boost demand for the liquid soap market.



Key Market Trends

Rising Consumer Inclination Towards Natural/Organic Liquid Soaps



The Latin America market for liquid organic soap has witnessed increasing demand for natural and clean-label liquid soap products, due to the increase in consumer awareness about the harmful effects of certain compounds, such as paraben, silicon, sulphates, artificial dyes, and colorants present in the hand washes and shower gels. This has led to an increase in the demand for safe, natural, and organic and cruelty free bath products, over the past few years.



More consumers are turning to natural ingredients, as they are perceived to be safer and beneficial for the skin. Consumers are being drawn to products which contain food-inspired ingredients such as milk, yoghurt, nuts and fruits (dragon fruit, pomegranate), as well as essential oils and plant extracts (shea, black olive). More brands are responding to this consumer requirement with new product launches. Furthermore, Nosotras, Levante, Protex and some exclusive branded products sold by hypermarket and supermarket chains, have increased their offerings, driven by increasing consumer awareness of personal care and increasing per capita incomes. Within body wash/shower gels, development of collections dedicated to sensitive skin, enriched with hypoallergenic benefits, with aloe vera and oat formulations, confirm the tendency of brands to move towards more natural ingredients.



Brazil Dominates the Market



In countries, such as Brazil, for companies seeking innovation, diversifying soap lines is not a new strategy in the industry. During COVID situation, the growing demand for liquid hand soaps, has resulted in bulk buying of hand hygiene products across both institutional and commercial spaces. The bulk buying has eventually led to supply chain disruption, which has provided opportunities for tier-1 stakeholders in the region to expand existing production facility.



Brazil has a staggering 6500 hospitals, and many of the municipal hospitals have just a few dozen beds, while the six large federal hospitals are important for clinical training. According to the Global Health Intelligence, more than 70% of hospitals are in the private sector. This offers ample opportunities for liquid soap manufacturers to target such facilities and initiate contract manufacturing for bulk supplies.



Competitive Landscape

The market is highly fragmented and competitive. The major market share of professional liquid hand soap is dominated by a domestic as well as international group of companies, such as Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Henkel Corporation, Prolimp del Centro SA de CV, and GOJO Industries Inc. The leading players are focusing on increasing their product offering, to cater to the surging HRI industry and the food and beverage industry of the Latin American countries like Mexico and Brazil. In addition, the product range of key players is dominated by moisturizer base professional liquid soaps due to high consumer demand from different countries across the region, as drying hands post cleansing is a major concern among the consumers.







