Dublin, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Remote Asset Management Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Remote Asset Management Market is expected to reach a CAGR of 14.5%, during the period of 2020-2025.
Asset management and tracking solutions are increasingly resulting as a critical technique to achieve greater operational efficiencies in the current market scenario of rapid digitalization, in manufacturing environments and office spaces. Recent advancements in the IoT technology have enabled several end-users to acquire economical and efficient asset tracking hardware. In comparison to standard traditional asset tracking systems, modern IoT equipment that uses minimal electricity and infrastructure are driving the sales for asset tracking systems.
Key Market Trends
Manufacturing to Drive the Market Growth
North America is Expected to Hold Major Share
Competitive Landscape
The remote asset tracking market is fragmented, considering the presence of multiple vendors providing different solutions. The solution providers are investing in multiple R&D activities, in order to improve the existing solutions and launch new products by integrating the latest technological developments in their solutions. Furthermore, companies are viewing global expansion as a path to attract maximum market share.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.3 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4 Threat of Substitutes
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.4 Market Drivers
4.4.1 Increasing Demand from Third-party Logistics Players through Value-add Tracking Services
4.4.2 Increasing Adoption of Internet of Things Across the Supply Chain
4.5 Market Restraints
4.5.1 High Initial Investment and Training Costs
4.6 Assessment of Impact of Covid-19 on the Industry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Component
5.1.1 Solution**
5.1.1.1 Real Time Location System
5.1.1.2 Analytics and Reporting
5.1.1.3 Asset Performance Management
5.1.1.4 Surveillance and Security
5.1.1.5 Other Solutions (Network Bandwidth Management, Mobile Workforce Management)
5.1.2 Services
5.2 By Type
5.2.1 Fixed Asset
5.2.2 Mobile Asset
5.3 By Deployment Mode
5.3.1 On-Premise
5.3.2 Cloud
5.4 By End User
5.4.1 Manufacturing
5.4.2 Healthcare
5.4.3 Retail
5.4.4 Energy and Utilities
5.4.5 Transportation and Logistics
5.4.6 Other End Users
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.3 Asia Pacific
5.5.4 Latin America
5.5.5 Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Siemens Corporation
6.1.2 AT&T Inc.
6.1.3 Cisco Systems, Inc.
6.1.4 Hitachi, Ltd.
6.1.5 Schneider Electric SE
6.1.6 PTC Inc.
6.1.7 Bosch Software Innovations GmbH
6.1.8 Verizon Communications, Inc.
6.1.9 Rockwell Automation, Inc.
6.1.10 Infosys Limited
6.1.11 SAP SE
6.1.12 Meridium, Inc.
6.1.13 International Business Machine Corporation
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qkqn7z
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: