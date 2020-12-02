Winston-Salem, NC, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence, a data-driven technology-enabled services company, announced the launch of Inmar Lifestyle Audiences, enabling brands and retailers to now target health-conscious buyers, such as those who lead Keto, Vegan, Organic, Gluten-Free and Paleo lifestyles. This new capability combines Inmar’s shopper transaction data and data science with product intelligence data from Spins(R), a Platform Accelerator within Inmar’s Innovator Ecosystem and the leading provider of wellness-focused data technology, to provide targeting capabilities unmatched in the market.

Consumers are increasingly implementing health-conscious diets into their lifestyles, with reports that health-conscious segments (specific eating protocols such as vegan, Paleo, Keto, etc.) have grown threefold since 2018. In fact, a majority of grocery shoppers who have adopted online shopping (64 percent) are highly focused on buying products for diets or other health-related programs, either for themselves or for other household members.

“It is incredibly important for brands and retailers to meet the needs of health-conscious shoppers wanting targeted communications and savings,” said David Mounts, Chairman and CEO of Inmar Intelligence. “Brands are introducing more products targeted to shoppers’ dietary needs, but in order to increase awareness of these products among the target audience, it’s important to incorporate personalized offers into the mix using targeted media. Inmar Lifestyle Audiences helps ensure that this audience segment is accurately targeted with the messages that resonate the most, driving sales in-store and online and securing customer loyalty over time.”

According to a recent survey, 90 percent of consumers sometimes, if not always, search a product's label or description online to make sure foods meet the goals of their diet, with many focusing their purchases on more than two health-related programs. Inmar Lifestyle Audiences enables identification of these buyers to allow brands and retailers to deliver relevant offers and media messages to those who are actively looking for food options that meet their dietary needs.

“When we brought SPINS into the Innovator Ecosystem as a Platform Accelerator, we knew that their expertise with data specific to health-conscious purchase decisions would play an important role in how we segment audiences for our clients,” said Mounts. “By combining the power of SPINS with our Shopper Sync intelligence, we’re able to power targeted offers and programmatic media for brands and retailers to reach known buyers.”

For more information about Inmar LIfestyle Audiences, please visit https://www.inmar.com/blog/thought-leadership/are-targeted-offers-your-crystal-ball



About Inmar Intelligence

Commerce Accelerated.™

Inmar Intelligence is a leading data and tech-enabled services company. $120 billion dollars of commerce runs through our market-driven platforms which are propelling digital transformation through unified data and workflows to help leading Fortune 5000 companies, emerging brands and health systems drive innovation.

Throughout our 40-year history, we have served retailers, manufacturers, pharmacies, health systems, government and employers as their trusted intermediary in helping them redefine success. For more information about Inmar, please follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook, or call (866) 440-6917.

Holly Pavlika Inmar Intelligence (336) 770-3596 holly.pavlika@inmar.com