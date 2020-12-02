Plans extended six months on thousands of devices enabling connectivity for women escaping violence, youth mentorship, LGBTQ2S+ communities, hospitals and seniors’ homes



Extends partnerships with Women’s Shelters Canada, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada, and Pflag Canada

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep into the second wave of COVID-19, Rogers Communications today announced it is extending services to organizations that support vulnerable Canadians, with thousands of previously donated devices, voice and data plans extended by an additional six months. As the pandemic continues, so does our deep commitment to providing safe access to resources and critical supports for those in need across Canada, and the need is great for women escaping domestic violence, for youth and LGBTQ2S+ communities having fewer opportunities for in-person programs, and families struggling to support virtual learning.

“Staying connected to friends and loved ones while isolated and being able to access resources is something many of us take for granted as we weather the pandemic,” said Brent Johnston, President of Wireless at Rogers Communications. “We are proud to help enable connectivity for the many vulnerable Canadians who don’t have access to technology, at a time when they need it the most.”

Throughout the first wave of the pandemic, and in partnership with Women’s Shelters Canada, hundreds of devices were provided as a digital lifeline to shelters across the country to help women and their children escaping violence and abuse access resources safely. Rogers also amplified awareness through sharing a powerful video, a digital shelter map and crisis information across its national media assets to ensure women knew that support was just a click away.

"Women's Shelters Canada is thrilled by the extension of phones and phone plans provided by Rogers to shelters across the country serving women and children fleeing violence,” said Lise Martin, Executive Director, Women’s Shelters Canada. “Our new Shelter Voices report shows that 82% of women's shelters surveyed had to purchase new technology to support residents during the COVID-19 pandemic. This donation is needed and appreciated from coast to coast."

Devices were also provided to youth organizations like 360 Kids that support homeless youth, Durham Children’s Aid Foundation, and in partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada which enabled “Littles” to stay in regular contact with their “Bigs” and keep these mentoring relationships strong.

“Keeping kids connected to their mentors is critical to their mental health and sense of belonging during this difficult time,” said Shalomi Abraham, Board Chair, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada. “This gift will help ensure that young people continue to have access to life-changing mentoring relationships, despite having to physically distance.”

Rogers proudly supports LGBTQ2S+ communities across Canada, and during the pandemic we provided devices to organizations like The 519, LGBT Youthline, Qmunity, GRIS Montreal and Pflag Canada, which used devices for virtual peer mentoring sessions.

“Last spring, COVID-19 forced Pflag Canada chapters to suspend face to face support activities at a time when many in the LGBTQ2S community faced increased anxiety and isolation,” said Ross Wicks, Secretary, Pflag Canada. “Luckily, Fido and Rogers provided support which allowed our chapters to offer virtual peer support meetings. Pflag Canada welcomes the extension of this support as LGBTQ2S families continue to face uncertainty.”

Free voice and data plans have also been extended by six months for hospitals, community health centres, seniors’ homes and other organizations across the country that support vulnerable Canadians.

As a strong Canadian company, Rogers is committed to leaning in, leading, and lifting our communities throughout the pandemic and beyond. In addition to these extended free voice and data plans and financial donations, Rogers has provided Wi-Fi in homeless shelters and at hospitals, and supported youth education. We also partnered with Jays Care Foundation and Food Banks Canada to provide 8 million meals through food hampers for food banks across the country as part of Step Up to the Plate. These pandemic initiatives are a natural extension of our longstanding community investments which also include Ted Rogers Scholarships and Ted Rogers Community Grants supporting organizations that help youth succeed inside and outside the classroom. And this year, as part of The 60 Project, our team is stepping up with an unprecedented commitment to volunteering to make Canada stronger, together.

About Rogers

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, sports, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com.

For further information:

Rogers Communications, media@rci.rogers.com, 1-844-226-1338



