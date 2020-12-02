CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V: FLY) (OTCQX: FLYLF) (the “Company” or “FLYHT”) announced today that it named new leaders as part of the Company’s continued strategy to drive greater growth in SaaS with the deployment of its Actionable Intelligence platform. The Company also announced that Matieu Plamondon, Chief Operating Officer, is leaving to start a new chapter of his career.
This fall FLYHT introduced the Actionable Intelligence suite of SaaS applications designed to provide real-time insights to help the global commercial aviation industry operate more efficiently and profitably as it recovers from the global pandemic and beyond. This solution set leverages the Company's proven history of collecting, analyzing and reporting aircraft operational data in real-time. FLYHT has been executing on this plan throughout the pandemic with our launch customers.
“I’ve never been more excited about our current and future position within the aviation and software industries,” said Interim CEO Bill Tempany. “We have the right strategy, the right technology, and of course the right talent and partners in order to deliver measurable savings to airlines around the world.”
FLYHT announced the following changes to the executive leadership team:
FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, delivering industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency and profitability. This unique capability is driven by FLYHT’s patented aircraft certified hardware products including AFIRS™, a satcom aircraft interface device which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice and black box data streaming and TAMDAR™, which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time. FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada with an office in Littleton, Colorado, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information view our latest presentation here, or, visit www.flyht.com
