New York, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Africa Waste Management Market | Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05993761/?utm_source=GNW

With an average of 57% of MSW in Africa being biodegradable organic waste, the bulk of the waste is dumped. About 90% of the waste generated in Africa is disposed of to land, typically to uncontrolled and controlled dumpsites. Only about 4% of the waste generated in Africa is recycled, often by informal actors (as with reuse). Africa has lately become a dumping site for waste, particularly hazardous waste, often from developed countries. More than 130 people have died in the landfill collapses in Africa in the past one year, 2/3 of whom were women. To address these concerns, many social and technological innovations have emerged in the waste sector in Africa.



Key Market Trends

Growing need for effective waste collection services in Africa



As just a little over 50% of the waste generated in Africa are collected, the collection services in Africa remain inadequate. The changing consumption patterns and weaker collection systems results in the leakage of waste into the environment. Indiscriminate dumping into urban areas create risks of disease, flooding and environmental pollution. Due to the insufficiency in the collection of generated waste, the current waste management practices are causing significant technological, social and environmental impacts.



Increased recycling trend and the innovative approaches to reuse the collected waste in Africa



The African Union, an organization representing all the sovereign states on the continent – has the vision that African countries will be recycling at least 50 percent of the urban waste they generate by 2023 and grow urban waste recycling industries. Recycling only four percent of the waste it generates, Africa has become a dumping ground for waste, particularly hazardous waste, often from developed countries. To address the growing challenge regarding waste management, there are policies and strategies for Africa. The African Union had published the “Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want” in 2013 and a popular version in 2015. It is a strategic socio-economic transformation framework for the continent and emphasizes sustainable development. “The Agenda 2063 Implementation Plan (2014–2023) outlines specific goals to be achieved during the first ten years, including reference to the expected transformation of waste management,” the authors of the “Africa Waste Management Outlook” inform. One target is a recycling rate of 50 percent regarding urban waste by 2023.



Competitive Landscape

Africa needs effective waste management providers that meet the regulatory requirements and address the waste issues in an effective manner.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05993761/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001