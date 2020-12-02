Dublin, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solid State Battery: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the solid-state battery industry by providing definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market, including a detailed analysis of types of batteries and their end-uses.



The growing adoption of electronic gadgets, the increasing utility of battery energy storage systems, and the rising deployment of electric vehicles are key factors driving the industry. The report also discusses other factors that are impacting the solid-state battery market.



The report analyzes the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa.



It covers the technological background and key manufacturing trends of key players. A brief analysis of upcoming market for solid-state batteries in electric vehicles also is provided.



The report offers insights on end-use applications based on the following end-user segments

Medical and healthcare devices.

Electric vehicles.

Consumer electronics.

Industrial (network & telecom, UPS (Uninterrupted Power Supply)).

Others (energy harvesting, military, aerospace).

Report Includes:

An overview of the global markets for solid state battery and applications thereof

Analyses of the global market trends, with corresponding market analysis data for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Estimation of market size and forecasted data for solid-state battery, and market share analysis on the basis of end user industry and key geographical regions

Exploration of market potential for solid-state battery, opportunities and restraints, environmental regulations, and technological trends and issues impacting the industry

Identification of the global leading players in the solid-state battery market and insight into how their growing research and development activities are advancing the market

Key merger and acquisition deals, collaborations and joint ventures within the fuel cell battery technologies marketplace

Company profiles of the market leading participants

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Related Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Introduction

Definition

Uses & Advantages

Batteries

General Description

Types of Large and Advanced Batteries

General Battery Characteristics

Solid-state Battery Technology

Introduction

Advantages

Business Activities in Solid-state Battery Technology

Solid Electrolyte Chemistries

Lithium-Ion Compared with Lithium-Ion Polymer (Solid-state) Battery

Fuel Cells

Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells

Market Drivers

Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles

Increasing Demand for Innovation in the EV Industry

Increase in Automotive Regulatory Requirements

Market Restraints

High Cost of Solid-state Batteries

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by End User

Medical and Healthcare Devices

Market Size and Forecast

Electric Vehicles

Market Size and Forecast

Consumer Electronics

Market Size and Forecast

Industrial

Market Size and Forecast

Others

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Region

North America

Market Size and Forecast

Europe

Market Size and Forecast

Asia-Pacific

Market Size and Forecast

Central and South America

Market Size and Forecast

Middle East and Africa

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 6 Battery R&D Organizations



Chapter 7 Company Profiles

Blue Solutions

Brightvolt Solid-State Batteries

Cymbet Corp.

Excellatron Solid-State, Llc

Ilika Plc

Prologium Technology Co., Ltd.

Quantumscape Corp.

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Samsung Sdi Co., Ltd.

Solid Power

Toyota Motor Corp.

Companies Engaged In R&D

BYD Co., Ltd.

Catl

Dyson

Northvolt

Panasonic Corp.

Tesla Inc.

