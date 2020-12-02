New York, NY, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “3D Optical Microscope Market By Industry Type (Aerospace & Automotive, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

According to the research study, the global 3D Optical Microscope Market was estimated at USD 170 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 280 million by 2026. The global 3D Scanner Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% from 2020 to 2027.

The Global 3D Optical Microscope Market Is Fueled by Technology Advancement Paired With Increasing Number of Academic Institutions Across The Word Is Shaping The Growth Of 3d Optical Microscope Market.

3D optical microscope is also known as an optical profiler. The 3D microscope offers quick, high precision, non-contact 3D optical microscopy of surface structures. 3D optical microscopes used to intensify the pictures taken with a microscope in the 3D surface picture. This makes use of confocal microscopy as well as white light interferometry techniques.

Browse through 21 Tables & 66 Figures spread over 185+ Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global 3D Optical Microscope Market Size & Share 2020 Analysis Updated Report and Industry Forecast to 2026”.

3D optical microscope is widely used for medical applications including dental implants, heart stents, and orthopedics. 3D optical microscopes allow non-contact, high precision surface analyses of both blades and surgical implants, serving companies quality standards along with ensuring safe and reliable products for end-user/patients. 3D optical microscopes are mainly used in the automotive and aerospace sectors.

The growth of the global 3D optical microscopes market is primarily driven by rising adoption and demand in the aerospace and automotive industries. In addition, ongoing technology advancements coupled with increasing demand from the healthcare sector are expected to contribute to the growth of the global 3D optical microscopes market in years to come. However, labeling and resolution are predicted to hinder the growth of the global 3D optical microscopes market in the analysis period. Nonetheless, ongoing activities and efforts in product integration by the market participant are likely to open new alluring opportunities in the global 3D optical microscopes marketplace.

The dimension of surface topography and size and shape of microscopic surface structures is necessary in order to ensure the quality of the manufacturing process and to meet industry standards. To provide a full 3D surface profile of a product, 3D optical microscopes use white light interferometry. These factors are contributing to the adoption in the automotive, aerospace, and other industrial sectors of 3D optical microscopes.

Top Market Players

Key players operative in the global 3D optical microscope market is Hirox Co. Ltd., Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., Olympus Corporation, PCE Holding GmbH, Carl Zeiss AG, Keyence Corp., AMETEK, Inc., KLA Corp, Bruker Corporation, and Danaher Corp amongst others. Shares in global 3D optical microscope companies/players are investing in the production of advanced microscopes to raise sales. 3D optical microscopes are created by keeping the end user's requirements in mind. Technologically advanced goods provide businesses with competitive advantages.

The global 3D optical microscope market is growing rapidly owing to increasing demand from the automotive and aerospace vertical. In addition, ongoing technological advancement is expected to shape the growth of the global 3D optical microscope market in near future.

The 3D optical microscope market size research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the 3D optical microscope industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different industry type regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

Browse the full “3D Optical Microscope Market By Industry Type (Aerospace & Automotive, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/3d-optical-microscope-market

Regional Analysis: 3D Optical Microscope Market

In terms of geography, North America leads the global 3D optical microscope market. The growth of the North America region is mainly attributed to the increasing demand from the healthcare and aerospace industries. Moreover, the presence of major market players is also expected to shape the region considered in the analysis period. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is predicted to grow will the highest CAGR. The 3D optical microscope market growth of Asia Pacific is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for 3D optical microscopes from China, India, and Japan from the automotive sectors.

The taxonomy of the 3D optical microscope industry by its scope and segmentation is as follows:

Global 3D Optical Microscope Market: Industry Type Analysis

Aerospace & Automotive

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

Key Insights from Primary Research

Increasing demand from the aerospace and automotive industries is expected to fuel the growth of the 3D optical microscope market in years to come.

Ongoing activities and efforts in product integration by the market participants are likely to open new alluring opportunities in the global 3D optical microscopes marketplace and thus is expected to surge the demand of the 3D optical microscope market in the analysis period.

On the basis of industry, the “aerospace & automotive” category, dominated the 3D optical microscope market and held over 62% of revenue share in the past year.

In 2019, North America lead the global 3D optical microscope market followed by Europe. The presence of key market players paired with rising R&D activities is expected to drive the 3D optical microscope market in North America.

