LOS ANGELES, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) (“Nova LifeStyle” or the “Company”) today announced that it has created an online sales platform (www.novahealthline.com) to distribute healthline products manufactured by 3H Korea Co Ltd. 3H healthline products are marketed throughout Southeast Asia and have been widely recognized as contributing to a healthful lifestyle.



The 3H 820 Acupressure BED and 3H Heating Belt are equipped with hundreds of bio ceramic stones. These ceramic stones transmit Far Infrared Rays through the heating process and can warm strained areas of the body and allow these beneficial rays to be properly absorbed.

Tawny Lam, Chairperson and President of Nova LifeStyle, stated, “The pandemic has underscored the importance of maintaining good health, and now is a perfect time for Nova to enter the healthline product market in order to address consumer interest in maximizing comfort and healthful living. 3H is one of South Korea's largest healthline product companies. Its products are marketed throughout Southeast Asia and have been widely recognized as improving healthful living. We believe we have the sales and marketing acuity to successfully market the Acupressure Bed and Heating Belt in the United States.”

