Dublin, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Valves: World Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a continually updated analyses and forecasts of ball, butterfly, plug, globe/gate, automatic regulatory/control and miscellaneous valve types in 80 countries.

Market shares for hundreds of suppliers.

Directory

Recorded webinars

Monthly updates

Detailed application and industry analyses

You also receive:

Insights based on continuous analysis since 1976

Bottoms up forecasting thanks to complimentary technical analyses and project tracking

Free 30-minute tutorial through GoToMeeting

One Free excel table with more than 50,000 forecasts covering each product in each country in each industry

