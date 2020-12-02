Aspo Plc

Notice of change in Aspo holdings pursuant to Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act



Aspo Plc has received a notification from Tatu Vehmas that his holdings of the share capital in Aspo Plc has decreased below five per cent (5%). The notification contains the following information:



1) Name of the company: Aspo Plc (Business ID 1547798-7)



2) Date of change of ownership: December 1, 2020.



3) Exact share of voting rights and share capital in Aspo Plc:



Tatu Vehmas owned 2,306,676 Aspo shares i.e. 7.34% of the share capital and votes. According to the current flagging notification he owns shares in Aspo Plc as follows:



Number of shares: 0 shares

% of share capital: 0%

In addition to his own voting rights of 7.34%, Tatu Vehmas had by proxy 2.90% of the voting rights i.e. in total 10.24% of the voting rights. According to the current flagging notification he has 0.34% of the votes by proxy.



The total registered number of the shares in Aspo Plc is 31,419,779, which entitles to a total of 31,419,779 votes.



4) Complete name of the shareholder: Tatu Antti Aleksi Vehmas.



5) Further information: The shares have been transferred as part of an internal arrangement of Vehmas family from personal ownership to a company 100% owned by the family.



