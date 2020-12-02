Press release

December 2, 2020

Vehmas family concentrates its holdings in Aspo

According to the information received by Aspo Plc, the Vehmas family, one of the company's major shareholders, has concentrated its ownership from individual owners to a company owned by the family. AEV Capital Holding Oy now owns more than ten percent of Aspo's shares. In addition, members of the Vehmas family will retain personal holdings in Aspo’s share.

Tatu Vehmas, member of Aspo's Board of Directors and Aspo's largest private owner: “Our long-term ownership in Aspo will continue in a new form. The transfer will strengthen and unify decision-making and signals our family's long-term commitment to Aspo.”



Arto Meitsalo, CFO, tel. +358 40 551 1422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com



