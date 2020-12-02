Dublin, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Filtration and Purification World Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides information on the markets and technology for purifying indoor air. Thousands of forecasts for 3 different types of media as well as adsorbers and electronic air cleaners for each of 80 countries and regions.

  • Further segmentation for each application from residential furnace filters to ultrapure air in semiconductor plants
  • Section on gas turbines with both MW and $ forecasts
  • Directory
  • Market shares

  • Insights based on continuous analysis since 1976
  • Bottoms up forecasting thanks to complimentary technical analyses and project tracking
  • One Free excel table with more than 50,000 forecasts covering each product in each country in each industry

