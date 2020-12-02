NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Development Corp. (“Osisko Development”) (ODV: TSX-V) is pleased to announce that it has received initial commitments in connection with a non-brokered private placement of up to 1,333,333 units of Osisko Development ("Units") at a price of CDN$7.50 per Unit or US$5.75 per Unit, at the option of the subscriber, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CDN$10 million (either in Canadian dollars of the U.S. dollar equivalent) (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of Osisko Development and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Osisko Development at a price of CDN$10.00 per share for a period of 18 months following closing of the Offering. The Offering is subject to regulatory approvals, including conditional listing approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The company may elect to increase the size of the Offering by issuing additional units.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used to further develop the Cariboo Gold Project, other exploration assets of Osisko Development and for general corporate purposes. The Units will be subject to applicable hold periods, including the typical four month hold period from the date of closing. The Offering may be closed in multiple tranches and is not subject to a minimum offering.

Sean Roosen, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Osisko Development stated: “We are excited to see the launch of Osisko Development has already garnered a great deal of enthusiasm in the investment community. This private placement contribution will help achieve our vision of building on the rich past of the Cariboo Gold Project that began in 1860 into the prominent mining district it is becoming with each new drill hole. With more than 83 kilometers (50 miles) of mineralized trend identified and 8 drills turning, this is a very unique project in the Canadian gold space”.

About Osisko Development Corp.

Osisko Development Corp. is well-capitalized and uniquely positioned as a premier gold development company in North America to advance the Cariboo Gold Project and other Canadian and Mexican properties, with the objective of becoming the next mid-tier gold producer. The Cariboo Gold Project, located in central British Columbia, is Osisko Development's flagship asset with measured and indicated resource of 21.44 Mt at 4.6 Au g/t for a total of 3.2 million ounces of gold and inferred resource of 21.69 Mt at 3.9 Au g/t for a total of 2.7 million ounces of gold. The considerable exploration potential at depth and along strike distinguishes the Cariboo Gold Project relative to other development assets as does the historically low, all-in discovery costs of US $19 per ounce. The Cariboo Gold Project is advancing through permitting as a 4,750 tonnes per day underground operation with a feasibility study on track for completion in the second half of 2021. Osisko Development's project pipeline is complemented by potential near-term production targeted from the San Antonio gold project, located in Sonora Mexico and early exploration stage properties including the Coulon Project and James Bay Properties located in Québec as well as the Guerrero Properties located in Mexico. Osisko Development will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ODV" on December 2, 2020.

