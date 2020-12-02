OTTAWA, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIRA is proud to announce that, 32 years after the first .CA domain was registered, the organization now has more than 3 million .CA domains under management.
As Canadian society pivots to digital amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, .CA domains have seen tremendous growth as the value of branding your website Canadian has never been higher.
Canadians are seeking to support local business, makers, creators and causes more than ever, and never has it been clearer that .CA means Canada.
From bestbacon.ca to thenextsip.ca to artwrk.ca, Canadians are starting small businesses and embracing e-commerce like never before.
Key facts
Executive quotes
“As the stewards of the .CA domain registry, it is our responsibility not only to provide a safe, stable digital platform but also to promote it to all Canadians. We are proud of the work we have done to grow the .CA domain registry to 3 million strong, and are honoured that so many Canadians are trusting their businesses, their brands and their future to .CA.”
“This holiday season, it is more important than ever to support local business, and Canadians know at a glance that .CA means Canada. With 3 million domains registered, we’re proud to have earned the trust of hundreds of thousands of businesses who choose .CA to represent their brand online.”
Additional resources
About the Canadian Internet Registration Authority
The Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) manages the .CA top-level domain on behalf of all Canadians. CIRA also develops technologies and services—such as CIRA DNS Firewall and CIRA Canadian Shield—that help support its goal of building a better online Canada. The CIRA team operates one of the fastest-growing country code top-level domains (ccTLD), a high-performance global DNS network, and one of the world’s most advanced back-end registry solutions.
Media contact
Spencer Callaghan
Communications Manager, CIRA
spencer.callaghan@cira.ca
613-316-2397
Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA)
Ottawa, Ontario, CANADA
cira-logo-no-tagline_1585278624289.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: