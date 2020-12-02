TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company (TSXV: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF), is delighted to announce that it will be sponsoring this year’s virtual edition of the prestigious World Gaming Executive Summit (WGES).

Hosted on December 8-9th, the digital edition of one of Europe’s most exclusive iGaming conferences will see executives from around the world attend two days of live panel debates, roundtables, presentations and networking events.

In addition to being a Silver sponsor of the event, three senior members of ORYX will join industry colleagues on panels to discuss a number of exciting topics over the two days. ORYX Gaming’s Managing Director, Matevž Mazij, will take part in a panel discussion on how to get to know customers in order to offer what they need. Primož Blazinšek, Head of Operational Marketing, will talk about prioritizing the first-time player experience; while Jovana Popovič, Director of BU iGaming Platform & Services, will talk about customer profiling and retention.

“We are proud sponsors of the virtual edition of the WGES, an event well-known in the industry to attract executives from across the sector and for being a focal point for stimulating and interesting conversations about a wide range of topics,” stated Matevz Mazij, Managing Director of ORYX Gaming. “We look forward to playing a major role in the event and to seeing new and familiar faces during the event.”

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) is an innovative B2B online gaming solution provider. Leveraging their industry-leading technology, it offers a turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online and mobile iGaming platform, as well as advanced casino content aggregator, sportsbook, lottery, marketing and operational services. Renowned for its rapid and seamless integration, its content aggregator combines casino, slots, live dealer, lottery, virtual sports and instant-win game content from top tier gaming content providers, along with proprietary content, and is fully compliant with major regulated jurisdictions.

Capitalizing on its current portfolio and through targeted acquisitions, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games.

