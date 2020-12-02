Las Vegas, NV, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GZ6G Technologies Corp. (OTCMarkets: GZIC): Green Zebra Media Corp, the majority owned subsidiary of GZ6G Technologies Corp. (OTCMarkets: GZIC) offering specialized wireless, digital, IoT communications, advertising, marketing and sponsorship services for cities, universities, airports, stadiums and the hospitality industry, updates its 2021 corporate mandate to focus on key aspects of its business plan targeting acquisitions and near-term revenue opportunities for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

Coleman Smith, President of Green Zebra Media, updated, “The impact globally of the COVID-19 pandemic pushed our fiscal 2020 operating plans forward into 2021 due to uncertainty in global markets as well as restrictions on consumers and businesses. As a result, we have revised our 2021 mandate to position the Company to capitalize on our immediate market opportunities during Q1 2021, and have also opened the door to growth by acquisition in order to support our corporate vision.”

“Green Zebra offers a holistic end-to-end marketing approach including monetization and a technology consultation and integration approach for enterprise partners and customers. Our product mix includes wireless networks, IPTV technologies, digital signs, WIFI communications tools and internet of things (IoT). As we focus on enabling 5G technology for our partners and customers as a key pillar of service for our immediate growth opportunities in fiscal 2021, we appreciate the impact of COVID-19 may have also opened doors, created public the awareness, education for the types of product and service we offer, in addition an opportunity for a faster recovery through acquisition of businesses that support our mandate. In this way we should be able to leverage what we currently offer our customers with key support features to enhance their COVID recovery as well,” added Smith.

Green Zebra Media’s mission has always been to support customers with long-term marketing, advertising, sponsorship and technology initiatives, monetizing our solutions to help our clients to not only leverage sponsor opportunities but to allow sponsors to also better connect with business growth opportunities.

Our 2021 Corporate Mandate is set out below.

GZ6G - Planning for the Emerging Market

Commencing in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 we plan to begin expanding with an eye on specific branded divisions specializing in three areas of our business. Those planned specialized business units include: IoT and analytics engagement technologies; hardware technology support; consulting, marketing advertising and sponsorship. In this way we expect to be able to better service our existing contracts which experienced implementation delays due to the impact of COVID 19, as well as contracts currently under negotiation.

GZ6G plans to focus on its opportunities to capitalize on the emerging early stage 5G market by acquiring small to medium companies in order to quickly grow revenues while creating a family of companies that work together to meet demands for our planned 5G technology rollout.

Green Zebra Media’s (GZMC) Market Mission

The mission remains unchanged: to become one of the leading marketing, advertising and solutions providers for 5G technology, powering client content with customized technology to enhance our revenue model. GZMC will continue to develop and focus on a specialized monetization and 5G technology solutions targeting stadiums, airports, universities, cities and hospitality industries.

Green Zebra Media Corp.

Our operating subsidiary, Green Zebra Media Corp., a provider of wireless hardware gateways, communications, marketing and sponsorship, Data Analytics platform and CRM technology for stadiums, cities, airports and universities and hospitality markets, is focused on a return to our previously scheduled operations, prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect to return staff from furlough and/or retain additional employees during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 to continue to work to fulfilling the terms of existing service contracts with various venues and facilities. The focus of Green Zebra will be those contracts which can most efficiently, and cost effectively bring additional revenue generating operations on board as venues and industries must adapt to the new 5-G environment.

About GZ6G Technologies Corp.

GZ6G Technologies Corp. (OTC: GZIC), a wireless Internet of Things (IoT) technology holdings company, is focused on acquiring, developing and overseeing innovative wireless IoT technology companies for the emerging 5G marketplace, including target markets such as Stadiums, Airports, Universities, and Smart City Projects.

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company denies any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

To be added to our distribution list, please email, customersupport@greenzebra.net. For more information, visit us at www.GZ6G.com, www.twitter.com/GZ6tech

Contact Information cole@greenzebra.net.



SOURCE: GZ6G Technology Corp. (formerly Green Zebra International Corp.)