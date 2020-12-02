VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Hunter Technology Corp. (TSX-V: HOC; OTCQB: HOILF; WKN: A2QEYH, FSE: RWPM, ISIN: CA4457371090) (“Hunter” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Jim Daley as its Senior Advisor on Physical Hydrocarbon Trading. Mr. Daley will support Hunter’s technology executives and their team in the development of the OilEx and OilExchange platforms, providing guidance and advice on all aspects of the marketing and trading of physical crude oil throughout the trade life-cycle.



Mr. Daley has over 45 years of experience in the oil industry, beginning his career with Chase Manhattan Bank, following which he spent 13 years at Marc Rich + Co AG (now Glencore Xstrata Plc.), progressing to Partner and Global Head of Crude Oil Trading. In this role, Mr. Daley was responsible for managing approximately 1 million barrels per day of physical crude oil trading as well as the associated derivative trading, freight, finance and operations.

In 1990, Mr. Daley founded Masefield AG where he held the position of Executive Chairman until 2012. During his tenure, the business grew to a turnover of USD $4.5 billion in physical trading and USD $7 billion in associated derivative trading and shipping. As Executive Chairman Mr. Daley was responsible for oversight of Masefield AG’s worldwide activities spanning physical crude oil, petroleum products, natural gas, steam coal, bio-fuels and petrochemicals. In 2004, while overseeing Masefield AG’s global operations, Mr. Daley founded International Energy Group AG; a spin-out from Masefield AG for the handling of all non-commodity-business assets. Mr. Daley oversaw both the divestiture and public-market listings of these assets through his position as Executive Chairman. Since 2012, Mr. Daley has remained active in physical oil trading while also consulting to a wide range of industry participants.

“We are excited to engage Mr. Daley in his capacity as Senior Advisor to Hunter,” said Andrew Hromyk, Hunter's CEO. “It’s imperative that the development of our platform technology is driven by industry demands and requirements. Through Mr. Daley’s appointment, Hunter gains access to extensive knowledge and experience garnered from decades of real-world physical commodity trading activities, specifically, the buying and selling of physical crude oil and related post-trade process management and logistics. Our OilEx and OilExchange interfaces must resemble existing trading norms while providing a new standard for governments, sovereigns and independent producers seeking to streamline consistent and repetitive transactions in a secure environment.”

About Hunter Technology Corp.

Hunter Technology Corp. is an oil industry service provider developing interactive platforms to enable the facilitation of physical oil transactions throughout the trade lifecycle, with more favourable economics for producers and access to a fair market for all. Through oilex.com Hunter will operate a physical oil marketplace to facilitate the buying and selling of physical oil by independent producers to corporate consumers, traders and sovereign purchasers. And through oilexchange.com, Hunter will offer robust supply chain management tools that track physical oil throughout the supply chain and automate the reporting process.

