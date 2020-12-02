New York, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biologics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960811/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Recombinant Therapeutic Proteins, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.8% CAGR and reach US$187.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Blood & Blood components segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $86.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR
The Biologics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$86.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$87.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 6.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.
Cellular & Gene Therapy Segment to Record 6.1% CAGR
In the global Cellular & Gene Therapy segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$48.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$73.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$58.2 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 187-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Biologics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Biologics Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Biologics Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Biologics Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Recombinant Therapeutic Proteins (Product Type) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Recombinant Therapeutic Proteins (Product Type)
Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012
to 2019
Table 6: Recombinant Therapeutic Proteins (Product Type) Market
Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Blood & Blood components (Product Type) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Blood & Blood components (Product Type) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 9: Blood & Blood components (Product Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Cellular & Gene Therapy (Product Type) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Cellular & Gene Therapy (Product Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Cellular & Gene Therapy (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Vaccines (Product Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Vaccines (Product Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Vaccines (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Infectious Diseases (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Infectious Diseases (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Infectious Diseases (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Oncology (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through
2027
Table 20: Oncology (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Oncology (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Autoimmune Diseases (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Autoimmune Diseases (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Autoimmune Diseases (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Diabetes (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Diabetes (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Diabetes (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 29: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Other Applications (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Biologics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States Biologics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Biologics Market in the United States by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: United States Biologics Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: United States Biologics Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Biologics Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 36: Biologics Market Share Breakdown in the United States
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Biologics Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Canadian Biologics Historic Market Review by Product
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 39: Biologics Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Canadian Biologics Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Biologics Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019
Table 42: Canadian Biologics Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Biologics: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 44: Biologics Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: Japanese Biologics Market Share Analysis by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Biologics
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Japanese Biologics Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 48: Biologics Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Biologics Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Biologics Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Biologics Market by Product Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 52: Chinese Demand for Biologics in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Biologics Market Review in China in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese Biologics Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Biologics Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 55: European Biologics Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 56: Biologics Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 57: European Biologics Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Biologics Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 59: Biologics Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Biologics Market Share Breakdown by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European Biologics Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 62: Biologics Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 63: European Biologics Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 64: Biologics Market in France by Product Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: French Biologics Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Biologics Market Share Analysis by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Biologics Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 68: French Biologics Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: French Biologics Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 70: Biologics Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 71: German Biologics Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: German Biologics Market Share Breakdown by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Biologics Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 74: German Biologics Market in Retrospect in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: Biologics Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Biologics Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Biologics Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Biologics Market by Product Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Italian Demand for Biologics in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Biologics Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 81: Italian Biologics Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Biologics: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Biologics Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 84: United Kingdom Biologics Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Biologics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: United Kingdom Biologics Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 87: Biologics Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Biologics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 89: Biologics Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Europe Biologics Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Biologics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 92: Biologics Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Biologics Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Biologics Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Biologics Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Biologics Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Biologics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Biologics Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Biologics Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 100: Rest of World Biologics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Rest of World Biologics Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 102: Biologics Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 103: Rest of World Biologics Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Biologics Market in Rest of World: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of World Biologics Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 43
