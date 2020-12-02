New York, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biologics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960811/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Recombinant Therapeutic Proteins, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.8% CAGR and reach US$187.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Blood & Blood components segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $86.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR



The Biologics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$86.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$87.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 6.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.



Cellular & Gene Therapy Segment to Record 6.1% CAGR



In the global Cellular & Gene Therapy segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$48.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$73.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$58.2 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 187-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AbbVie, Inc.

Amgen, Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Celgene Corporation

Eli Lilly and Company

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960811/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Biologics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Biologics Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Biologics Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Biologics Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Recombinant Therapeutic Proteins (Product Type) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Recombinant Therapeutic Proteins (Product Type)

Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012

to 2019



Table 6: Recombinant Therapeutic Proteins (Product Type) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Blood & Blood components (Product Type) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Blood & Blood components (Product Type) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 9: Blood & Blood components (Product Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Cellular & Gene Therapy (Product Type) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Cellular & Gene Therapy (Product Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Cellular & Gene Therapy (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Vaccines (Product Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Vaccines (Product Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Vaccines (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Infectious Diseases (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Infectious Diseases (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Infectious Diseases (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Oncology (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 20: Oncology (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Oncology (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Autoimmune Diseases (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Autoimmune Diseases (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Autoimmune Diseases (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Diabetes (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Diabetes (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Diabetes (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Other Applications (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Biologics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Biologics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Biologics Market in the United States by Product

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Biologics Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Biologics Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Biologics Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: Biologics Market Share Breakdown in the United States

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Biologics Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Biologics Historic Market Review by Product

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 39: Biologics Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Canadian Biologics Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Biologics Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian Biologics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Biologics: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 44: Biologics Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Biologics Market Share Analysis by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Biologics

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Japanese Biologics Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Biologics Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Biologics Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Biologics Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Biologics Market by Product Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Chinese Demand for Biologics in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Biologics Market Review in China in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Biologics Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Biologics Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Biologics Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Biologics Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: European Biologics Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Biologics Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 59: Biologics Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Biologics Market Share Breakdown by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Biologics Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: Biologics Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Biologics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: Biologics Market in France by Product Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: French Biologics Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Biologics Market Share Analysis by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Biologics Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 68: French Biologics Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Biologics Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Biologics Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 71: German Biologics Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: German Biologics Market Share Breakdown by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Biologics Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 74: German Biologics Market in Retrospect in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Biologics Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian Biologics Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Biologics Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Biologics Market by Product Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Italian Demand for Biologics in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Biologics Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Biologics Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Biologics: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Biologics Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Biologics Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Biologics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: United Kingdom Biologics Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 87: Biologics Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Biologics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 89: Biologics Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Europe Biologics Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Biologics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 92: Biologics Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Biologics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Biologics Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Biologics Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Biologics Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Biologics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Biologics Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Biologics Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 100: Rest of World Biologics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Rest of World Biologics Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 102: Biologics Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 103: Rest of World Biologics Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Biologics Market in Rest of World: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of World Biologics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960811/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001