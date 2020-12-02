Dublin, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Application Performance Management (APM) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Application Performance Management (APM) Market to Reach $11.9 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Application Performance Management (APM) estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% over the period 2020-2027.



Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.6% CAGR and reach US$7.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Service segment is readjusted to a revised 12.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.8% CAGR



The Application Performance Management (APM) market in the U. S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.9% and 9.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

APM: Ensuring Availability & Performance of Applications

Recent Market Activity

The Changing Scenario

Growing Complexity of IT & Applications Makes APM Imperative

Growing Need to Continuously Monitor & Manage Application Performance Augurs Well for APM Software Market

Developing Regions to Drive APM Software Adoption

Evolving APM Market Presents Opportunities for Vendors

Established Players Face Heat from New Vendors

Competitors in the APM Market

A Brief Review of Leading Players in the APM Market

Dynatrace: The Market Leader

CA Technologies

IBM

Microsoft

Splunk

New Relic

AppDynamics

Vendors Focus on Ease-of-Use Features & New Delivery Models

Vendors Emphasize on Providing Support for New Application Environments

Market Sees Surge in M&A Activity

Select Merger & Acquisition (M&A) Deals in the APM Market (2013-2017)

Lack of Differentiation to Foster Consolidation of APM Vendors

Global Competitor Market Shares

Application Performance Management (APM) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AppDynamics, Inc. (USA)

AppNeta (USA)

BMC Software, Inc. (USA)

CA Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Dynatrace, LLC (USA)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Company (USA)

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (USA)

ManageEngine (USA)

Microsoft Corporation (USA)

Nastel Technologies, Inc. (USA)

New Relic, Inc. (USA)

Oracle Corporation (USA)

Quest Software Inc. (USA)

Riverbed Technology, Inc. (USA)

SolarWinds, Worldwide, LLC (USA)

Splunk, Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Businesses & Application-Related Issues Raise Significance of APM

Application-Centric Business Activities Drive Focus onto APM

Increasing Number of Applications Necessitate Implementation of Effective APM Platforms

Focus on 'Doing More with Less' Puts APM in Spotlight

Globalization of Businesses & Consumerization of IT Bode Well for APM Market

Enhanced User Experience - A Major Focus Area of APM

Real-User Monitoring Vs Synthetic Monitoring

Hybrid Cloud Model Drives the Need for Next Generation APM Tools

Mobility Trend Fosters Investments into APM Market

Opportunity Indicator

APM Vendors to Address the Critical Need for Mobile App Monitoring

Shadow IT Necessitates Use of APM Tools

Customer-Centric Businesses Shift Focus onto APM

Proactive APM Tools Essential for the Agile DevOps Frameworks

IoT's Impact on Enterprises: Growing Significance of APM

Big Data Analytics & APM: Providing Real-time Insights about App Performance

Big Data Analytics Enable Decision Making

Big Data-Driven Anomaly Detection to Enhance Effectiveness of APM Tools

Virtualized & Highly Dynamic IT Environment in Businesses Necessitates APM Strategy

Rising Significance of Cloud-based APM Tools

Shifting of Load Testing to Cloud

APMaaS: An Ideal Business Model for Resource Constrained Organizations

SMBs Leverage APM SaaS to Enhance Competitiveness

Log Management: A High Growth Area for APM Market

Application Design - Significant Influence on Application Performance

Lack of Application Testing Turns Focus onto APM

Application Dependencies on Underlying Infrastructure & Components Affects App Performance

Integration of APM across Applications Presents Opportunities

Deep-Dive Visibility: Essential for Improving Transaction Visibility

APM Tools Enable Collaborative Management

Different APM Tools for Different Teams

Application Tuning Vs SLAs

Hands-on Vs Hands-off

Many Users Vs Many Apps

Outside-in Vs Inside-out

Depth of Analysis Vs Ease of Use

APM Vital for Monitoring of Web Application Performance

Transaction Tracing - Vital But on its own Inadequate for Effective APM

Usability & Flexibility Issues Hamper Adoption of APM Tools

APM Enabling BSM to Align IT with Business

Regulatory Compliance: A Key Benefit of Using APM Tools

Large Enterprises & MNCs Drive Revenue Growth

APM Assumes Critical Importance in Data Centers

A Peek at Innovative Technologies Supporting APM

ITOA and Big Data Analytics

CEP (Complex Event Processing) Technology

EUEM (End User Experience Management) Technology

Application Dependency Discovery & Mapping (ADDM)

A Review of Select Innovations in the APM Market

APM Capabilities Continue to Evolve

Evolution of New Tools for Combining APM, ITOA and NPM Capabilities for APIs

Evolving Container & Microservices Architectures of Digital Businesses Necessitate New APM Solutions

APM Becoming Vital for Application Services of Virtual Network Architectures

Rising Prominence of Hybrid IT Necessitates New APM Solutions

