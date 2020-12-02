Dublin, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Application Performance Management (APM) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Application Performance Management (APM) Market to Reach $11.9 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Application Performance Management (APM) estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% over the period 2020-2027.
Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.6% CAGR and reach US$7.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Service segment is readjusted to a revised 12.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U. S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.8% CAGR
The Application Performance Management (APM) market in the U. S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.9% and 9.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- APM: Ensuring Availability & Performance of Applications
- Recent Market Activity
- The Changing Scenario
- Growing Complexity of IT & Applications Makes APM Imperative
- Growing Need to Continuously Monitor & Manage Application Performance Augurs Well for APM Software Market
- Developing Regions to Drive APM Software Adoption
- Evolving APM Market Presents Opportunities for Vendors
- Established Players Face Heat from New Vendors
- Competitors in the APM Market
- A Brief Review of Leading Players in the APM Market
- Dynatrace: The Market Leader
- CA Technologies
- IBM
- Microsoft
- Splunk
- New Relic
- AppDynamics
- Vendors Focus on Ease-of-Use Features & New Delivery Models
- Vendors Emphasize on Providing Support for New Application Environments
- Market Sees Surge in M&A Activity
- Select Merger & Acquisition (M&A) Deals in the APM Market (2013-2017)
- Lack of Differentiation to Foster Consolidation of APM Vendors
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Application Performance Management (APM) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- AppDynamics, Inc. (USA)
- AppNeta (USA)
- BMC Software, Inc. (USA)
- CA Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Dynatrace, LLC (USA)
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Company (USA)
- International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (USA)
- ManageEngine (USA)
- Microsoft Corporation (USA)
- Nastel Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- New Relic, Inc. (USA)
- Oracle Corporation (USA)
- Quest Software Inc. (USA)
- Riverbed Technology, Inc. (USA)
- SolarWinds, Worldwide, LLC (USA)
- Splunk, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Digital Businesses & Application-Related Issues Raise Significance of APM
- Application-Centric Business Activities Drive Focus onto APM
- Increasing Number of Applications Necessitate Implementation of Effective APM Platforms
- Focus on 'Doing More with Less' Puts APM in Spotlight
- Globalization of Businesses & Consumerization of IT Bode Well for APM Market
- Enhanced User Experience - A Major Focus Area of APM
- Real-User Monitoring Vs Synthetic Monitoring
- Hybrid Cloud Model Drives the Need for Next Generation APM Tools
- Mobility Trend Fosters Investments into APM Market
- Opportunity Indicator
- APM Vendors to Address the Critical Need for Mobile App Monitoring
- Shadow IT Necessitates Use of APM Tools
- Customer-Centric Businesses Shift Focus onto APM
- Proactive APM Tools Essential for the Agile DevOps Frameworks
- IoT's Impact on Enterprises: Growing Significance of APM
- Big Data Analytics & APM: Providing Real-time Insights about App Performance
- Big Data Analytics Enable Decision Making
- Big Data-Driven Anomaly Detection to Enhance Effectiveness of APM Tools
- Virtualized & Highly Dynamic IT Environment in Businesses Necessitates APM Strategy
- Rising Significance of Cloud-based APM Tools
- Shifting of Load Testing to Cloud
- APMaaS: An Ideal Business Model for Resource Constrained Organizations
- SMBs Leverage APM SaaS to Enhance Competitiveness
- Log Management: A High Growth Area for APM Market
- Application Design - Significant Influence on Application Performance
- Lack of Application Testing Turns Focus onto APM
- Application Dependencies on Underlying Infrastructure & Components Affects App Performance
- Integration of APM across Applications Presents Opportunities
- Deep-Dive Visibility: Essential for Improving Transaction Visibility
- APM Tools Enable Collaborative Management
- Different APM Tools for Different Teams
- Application Tuning Vs SLAs
- Hands-on Vs Hands-off
- Many Users Vs Many Apps
- Outside-in Vs Inside-out
- Depth of Analysis Vs Ease of Use
- APM Vital for Monitoring of Web Application Performance
- Transaction Tracing - Vital But on its own Inadequate for Effective APM
- Usability & Flexibility Issues Hamper Adoption of APM Tools
- APM Enabling BSM to Align IT with Business
- Regulatory Compliance: A Key Benefit of Using APM Tools
- Large Enterprises & MNCs Drive Revenue Growth
- APM Assumes Critical Importance in Data Centers
- A Peek at Innovative Technologies Supporting APM
- ITOA and Big Data Analytics
- CEP (Complex Event Processing) Technology
- EUEM (End User Experience Management) Technology
- Application Dependency Discovery & Mapping (ADDM)
- A Review of Select Innovations in the APM Market
- APM Capabilities Continue to Evolve
- Evolution of New Tools for Combining APM, ITOA and NPM Capabilities for APIs
- Evolving Container & Microservices Architectures of Digital Businesses Necessitate New APM Solutions
- APM Becoming Vital for Application Services of Virtual Network Architectures
- Rising Prominence of Hybrid IT Necessitates New APM Solutions
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 73
