New York, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biodegradable Stents Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960809/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 35.4% over the period 2020-2027. Coronary Artery Stents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 35.2% CAGR and reach US$6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Peripheral Artery Stents segment is readjusted to a revised 35.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $334.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 43.6% CAGR
The Biodegradable Stents market in the U.S. is estimated at US$334.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 43.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 28.2% and 32.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 30.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 272-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960809/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Biodegradable Stents Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable
Stents by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Coronary Artery
Stents by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Coronary Artery Stents by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Peripheral Artery
Stents by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Peripheral Artery Stents
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Polymer Based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Polymer Based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Metal Based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Metal Based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Centers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Cardiac Centers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Biodegradable Stents Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 15: USA Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable
Stents by Stent Type - Coronary Artery Stents and Peripheral
Artery Stents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 16: USA 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by
Stent Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coronary
Artery Stents and Peripheral Artery Stents for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 17: USA Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable
Stents by Material Type - Polymer Based and Metal Based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 18: USA 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer
Based and Metal Based for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable
Stents by End-Use - Hospitals and Cardiac Centers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and
Cardiac Centers for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 21: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable
Stents by Stent Type - Coronary Artery Stents and Peripheral
Artery Stents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 22: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by
Stent Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coronary
Artery Stents and Peripheral Artery Stents for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 23: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable
Stents by Material Type - Polymer Based and Metal Based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 24: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer
Based and Metal Based for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable
Stents by End-Use - Hospitals and Cardiac Centers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 26: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and
Cardiac Centers for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 27: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable
Stents by Stent Type - Coronary Artery Stents and Peripheral
Artery Stents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 28: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by
Stent Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coronary
Artery Stents and Peripheral Artery Stents for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 29: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable
Stents by Material Type - Polymer Based and Metal Based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 30: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer
Based and Metal Based for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable
Stents by End-Use - Hospitals and Cardiac Centers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 32: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and
Cardiac Centers for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 33: China Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable
Stents by Stent Type - Coronary Artery Stents and Peripheral
Artery Stents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 34: China 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by
Stent Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coronary
Artery Stents and Peripheral Artery Stents for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 35: China Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable
Stents by Material Type - Polymer Based and Metal Based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 36: China 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer
Based and Metal Based for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable
Stents by End-Use - Hospitals and Cardiac Centers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 38: China 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and
Cardiac Centers for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Biodegradable Stents Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 39: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable
Stents by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 40: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 41: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable
Stents by Stent Type - Coronary Artery Stents and Peripheral
Artery Stents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 42: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by
Stent Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coronary
Artery Stents and Peripheral Artery Stents for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable
Stents by Material Type - Polymer Based and Metal Based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer
Based and Metal Based for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 45: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable
Stents by End-Use - Hospitals and Cardiac Centers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 46: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and
Cardiac Centers for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 47: France Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable
Stents by Stent Type - Coronary Artery Stents and Peripheral
Artery Stents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 48: France 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by
Stent Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coronary
Artery Stents and Peripheral Artery Stents for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 49: France Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable
Stents by Material Type - Polymer Based and Metal Based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 50: France 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer
Based and Metal Based for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 51: France Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable
Stents by End-Use - Hospitals and Cardiac Centers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 52: France 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and
Cardiac Centers for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 53: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable
Stents by Stent Type - Coronary Artery Stents and Peripheral
Artery Stents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 54: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents
by Stent Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Coronary Artery Stents and Peripheral Artery Stents for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable
Stents by Material Type - Polymer Based and Metal Based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 56: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents
by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polymer Based and Metal Based for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 57: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable
Stents by End-Use - Hospitals and Cardiac Centers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 58: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals
and Cardiac Centers for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 59: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable
Stents by Stent Type - Coronary Artery Stents and Peripheral
Artery Stents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 60: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by
Stent Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coronary
Artery Stents and Peripheral Artery Stents for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 61: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable
Stents by Material Type - Polymer Based and Metal Based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 62: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer
Based and Metal Based for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 63: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable
Stents by End-Use - Hospitals and Cardiac Centers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 64: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and
Cardiac Centers for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 65: UK Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable Stents
by Stent Type - Coronary Artery Stents and Peripheral Artery
Stents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 66: UK 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by
Stent Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coronary
Artery Stents and Peripheral Artery Stents for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 67: UK Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable Stents
by Material Type - Polymer Based and Metal Based - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 68: UK 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer
Based and Metal Based for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 69: UK Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable Stents
by End-Use - Hospitals and Cardiac Centers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 70: UK 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and
Cardiac Centers for the Years 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 71: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable
Stents by Stent Type - Coronary Artery Stents and Peripheral
Artery Stents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 72: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by
Stent Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coronary
Artery Stents and Peripheral Artery Stents for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 73: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable
Stents by Material Type - Polymer Based and Metal Based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 74: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer
Based and Metal Based for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 75: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable
Stents by End-Use - Hospitals and Cardiac Centers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 76: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and
Cardiac Centers for the Years 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 77: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable
Stents by Stent Type - Coronary Artery Stents and Peripheral
Artery Stents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 78: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by
Stent Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coronary
Artery Stents and Peripheral Artery Stents for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 79: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable
Stents by Material Type - Polymer Based and Metal Based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 80: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer
Based and Metal Based for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 81: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable
Stents by End-Use - Hospitals and Cardiac Centers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 82: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and
Cardiac Centers for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 83: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Biodegradable Stents by Stent Type - Coronary Artery Stents and
Peripheral Artery Stents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 84: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable
Stents by Stent Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Coronary Artery Stents and Peripheral Artery Stents for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Biodegradable Stents by Material Type - Polymer Based and Metal
Based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 86: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable
Stents by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Polymer Based and Metal Based for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 87: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Biodegradable Stents by End-Use - Hospitals and Cardiac Centers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 88: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable
Stents by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals and Cardiac Centers for the Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Biodegradable Stents by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 90: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable
Stents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Biodegradable Stents by Stent Type - Coronary Artery Stents and
Peripheral Artery Stents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 92: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable
Stents by Stent Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Coronary Artery Stents and Peripheral Artery Stents for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Biodegradable Stents by Material Type - Polymer Based and Metal
Based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 94: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable
Stents by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Polymer Based and Metal Based for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Biodegradable Stents by End-Use - Hospitals and Cardiac Centers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable
Stents by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals and Cardiac Centers for the Years 2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 97: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable
Stents by Stent Type - Coronary Artery Stents and Peripheral
Artery Stents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 98: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents
by Stent Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Coronary Artery Stents and Peripheral Artery Stents for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 99: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable
Stents by Material Type - Polymer Based and Metal Based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 100: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable
Stents by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Polymer Based and Metal Based for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 101: Australia Current & Future Analysis for
Biodegradable Stents by End-Use - Hospitals and Cardiac Centers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 102: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable
Stents by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals and Cardiac Centers for the Years 2020 & 2027
INDIA
Table 103: India Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable
Stents by Stent Type - Coronary Artery Stents and Peripheral
Artery Stents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 104: India 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by
Stent Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coronary
Artery Stents and Peripheral Artery Stents for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 105: India Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable
Stents by Material Type - Polymer Based and Metal Based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 106: India 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer
Based and Metal Based for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 107: India Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable
Stents by End-Use - Hospitals and Cardiac Centers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 108: India 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and
Cardiac Centers for the Years 2020 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 109: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for
Biodegradable Stents by Stent Type - Coronary Artery Stents and
Peripheral Artery Stents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 110: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable
Stents by Stent Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Coronary Artery Stents and Peripheral Artery Stents for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 111: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for
Biodegradable Stents by Material Type - Polymer Based and Metal
Based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 112: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable
Stents by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Polymer Based and Metal Based for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 113: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for
Biodegradable Stents by End-Use - Hospitals and Cardiac Centers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 114: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable
Stents by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals and Cardiac Centers for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 115: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Biodegradable Stents by Stent Type - Coronary Artery Stents and
Peripheral Artery Stents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 116: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for
Biodegradable Stents by Stent Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Coronary Artery Stents and Peripheral Artery
Stents for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 117: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Biodegradable Stents by Material Type - Polymer Based and Metal
Based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 118: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for
Biodegradable Stents by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Polymer Based and Metal Based for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 119: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Biodegradable Stents by End-Use - Hospitals and Cardiac Centers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for
Biodegradable Stents by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospitals and Cardiac Centers for the Years 2020 &
2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 121: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Biodegradable Stents by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 122: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable
Stents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 123: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Biodegradable Stents by Stent Type - Coronary Artery Stents and
Peripheral Artery Stents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 124: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable
Stents by Stent Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Coronary Artery Stents and Peripheral Artery Stents for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 125: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Biodegradable Stents by Material Type - Polymer Based and Metal
Based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 126: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable
Stents by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Polymer Based and Metal Based for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 127: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Biodegradable Stents by End-Use - Hospitals and Cardiac Centers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 128: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable
Stents by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals and Cardiac Centers for the Years 2020 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 129: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for
Biodegradable Stents by Stent Type - Coronary Artery Stents and
Peripheral Artery Stents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 130: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable
Stents by Stent Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Coronary Artery Stents and Peripheral Artery Stents for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 131: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for
Biodegradable Stents by Material Type - Polymer Based and Metal
Based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 132: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable
Stents by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Polymer Based and Metal Based for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 133: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for
Biodegradable Stents by End-Use - Hospitals and Cardiac Centers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 134: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable
Stents by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals and Cardiac Centers for the Years 2020 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 135: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable
Stents by Stent Type - Coronary Artery Stents and Peripheral
Artery Stents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 136: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents
by Stent Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Coronary Artery Stents and Peripheral Artery Stents for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 137: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable
Stents by Material Type - Polymer Based and Metal Based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 138: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents
by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polymer Based and Metal Based for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 139: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable
Stents by End-Use - Hospitals and Cardiac Centers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 140: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals
and Cardiac Centers for the Years 2020 & 2027
MEXICO
Table 141: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable
Stents by Stent Type - Coronary Artery Stents and Peripheral
Artery Stents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 142: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents
by Stent Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Coronary Artery Stents and Peripheral Artery Stents for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 143: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable
Stents by Material Type - Polymer Based and Metal Based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 144: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents
by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polymer Based and Metal Based for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 145: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable
Stents by End-Use - Hospitals and Cardiac Centers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 146: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals
and Cardiac Centers for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 147: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Biodegradable Stents by Stent Type - Coronary Artery Stents and
Peripheral Artery Stents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 148: Rest of Latin America 7-Year Perspective for
Biodegradable Stents by Stent Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Coronary Artery Stents and Peripheral Artery
Stents for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 149: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Biodegradable Stents by Material Type - Polymer Based and Metal
Based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 150: Rest of Latin America 7-Year Perspective for
Biodegradable Stents by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Polymer Based and Metal Based for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 151: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960809/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: