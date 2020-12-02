New York, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biodegradable Stents Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960809/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 35.4% over the period 2020-2027. Coronary Artery Stents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 35.2% CAGR and reach US$6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Peripheral Artery Stents segment is readjusted to a revised 35.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $334.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 43.6% CAGR



The Biodegradable Stents market in the U.S. is estimated at US$334.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 43.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 28.2% and 32.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 30.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 272-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abbott Laboratories

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Elixir Medical Corporation

Kyoto Medical Planning Co., Ltd.

Sahajanand Medical Technologies Pvt., Ltd.

Terumo Europe NV







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960809/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Biodegradable Stents Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable

Stents by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Coronary Artery

Stents by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Coronary Artery Stents by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Peripheral Artery

Stents by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Peripheral Artery Stents

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Polymer Based by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Polymer Based by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Metal Based by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Metal Based by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Centers

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Cardiac Centers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Biodegradable Stents Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 15: USA Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable

Stents by Stent Type - Coronary Artery Stents and Peripheral

Artery Stents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 16: USA 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by

Stent Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coronary

Artery Stents and Peripheral Artery Stents for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 17: USA Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable

Stents by Material Type - Polymer Based and Metal Based -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 18: USA 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer

Based and Metal Based for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable

Stents by End-Use - Hospitals and Cardiac Centers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and

Cardiac Centers for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 21: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable

Stents by Stent Type - Coronary Artery Stents and Peripheral

Artery Stents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 22: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by

Stent Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coronary

Artery Stents and Peripheral Artery Stents for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 23: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable

Stents by Material Type - Polymer Based and Metal Based -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 24: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer

Based and Metal Based for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable

Stents by End-Use - Hospitals and Cardiac Centers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 26: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and

Cardiac Centers for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 27: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable

Stents by Stent Type - Coronary Artery Stents and Peripheral

Artery Stents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 28: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by

Stent Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coronary

Artery Stents and Peripheral Artery Stents for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 29: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable

Stents by Material Type - Polymer Based and Metal Based -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 30: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer

Based and Metal Based for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable

Stents by End-Use - Hospitals and Cardiac Centers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 32: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and

Cardiac Centers for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 33: China Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable

Stents by Stent Type - Coronary Artery Stents and Peripheral

Artery Stents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 34: China 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by

Stent Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coronary

Artery Stents and Peripheral Artery Stents for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 35: China Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable

Stents by Material Type - Polymer Based and Metal Based -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 36: China 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer

Based and Metal Based for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable

Stents by End-Use - Hospitals and Cardiac Centers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 38: China 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and

Cardiac Centers for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Biodegradable Stents Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 39: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable

Stents by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 40: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 41: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable

Stents by Stent Type - Coronary Artery Stents and Peripheral

Artery Stents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 42: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by

Stent Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coronary

Artery Stents and Peripheral Artery Stents for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable

Stents by Material Type - Polymer Based and Metal Based -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer

Based and Metal Based for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 45: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable

Stents by End-Use - Hospitals and Cardiac Centers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 46: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and

Cardiac Centers for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 47: France Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable

Stents by Stent Type - Coronary Artery Stents and Peripheral

Artery Stents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 48: France 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by

Stent Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coronary

Artery Stents and Peripheral Artery Stents for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 49: France Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable

Stents by Material Type - Polymer Based and Metal Based -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: France 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer

Based and Metal Based for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 51: France Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable

Stents by End-Use - Hospitals and Cardiac Centers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 52: France 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and

Cardiac Centers for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 53: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable

Stents by Stent Type - Coronary Artery Stents and Peripheral

Artery Stents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 54: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents

by Stent Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Coronary Artery Stents and Peripheral Artery Stents for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable

Stents by Material Type - Polymer Based and Metal Based -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents

by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polymer Based and Metal Based for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 57: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable

Stents by End-Use - Hospitals and Cardiac Centers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 58: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals

and Cardiac Centers for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 59: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable

Stents by Stent Type - Coronary Artery Stents and Peripheral

Artery Stents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 60: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by

Stent Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coronary

Artery Stents and Peripheral Artery Stents for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 61: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable

Stents by Material Type - Polymer Based and Metal Based -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer

Based and Metal Based for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 63: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable

Stents by End-Use - Hospitals and Cardiac Centers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 64: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and

Cardiac Centers for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 65: UK Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable Stents

by Stent Type - Coronary Artery Stents and Peripheral Artery

Stents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 66: UK 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by

Stent Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coronary

Artery Stents and Peripheral Artery Stents for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 67: UK Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable Stents

by Material Type - Polymer Based and Metal Based - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 68: UK 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer

Based and Metal Based for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 69: UK Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable Stents

by End-Use - Hospitals and Cardiac Centers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 70: UK 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and

Cardiac Centers for the Years 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 71: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable

Stents by Stent Type - Coronary Artery Stents and Peripheral

Artery Stents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 72: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by

Stent Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coronary

Artery Stents and Peripheral Artery Stents for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 73: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable

Stents by Material Type - Polymer Based and Metal Based -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 74: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer

Based and Metal Based for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 75: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable

Stents by End-Use - Hospitals and Cardiac Centers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 76: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and

Cardiac Centers for the Years 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 77: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable

Stents by Stent Type - Coronary Artery Stents and Peripheral

Artery Stents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 78: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by

Stent Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coronary

Artery Stents and Peripheral Artery Stents for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 79: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable

Stents by Material Type - Polymer Based and Metal Based -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer

Based and Metal Based for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 81: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable

Stents by End-Use - Hospitals and Cardiac Centers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 82: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and

Cardiac Centers for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 83: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Biodegradable Stents by Stent Type - Coronary Artery Stents and

Peripheral Artery Stents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 84: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable

Stents by Stent Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Coronary Artery Stents and Peripheral Artery Stents for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Biodegradable Stents by Material Type - Polymer Based and Metal

Based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable

Stents by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Polymer Based and Metal Based for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 87: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Biodegradable Stents by End-Use - Hospitals and Cardiac Centers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 88: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable

Stents by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals and Cardiac Centers for the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Biodegradable Stents by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 90: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable

Stents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Biodegradable Stents by Stent Type - Coronary Artery Stents and

Peripheral Artery Stents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable

Stents by Stent Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Coronary Artery Stents and Peripheral Artery Stents for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 93: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Biodegradable Stents by Material Type - Polymer Based and Metal

Based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 94: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable

Stents by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Polymer Based and Metal Based for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Biodegradable Stents by End-Use - Hospitals and Cardiac Centers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable

Stents by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals and Cardiac Centers for the Years 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 97: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable

Stents by Stent Type - Coronary Artery Stents and Peripheral

Artery Stents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 98: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents

by Stent Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Coronary Artery Stents and Peripheral Artery Stents for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 99: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable

Stents by Material Type - Polymer Based and Metal Based -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 100: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable

Stents by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Polymer Based and Metal Based for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 101: Australia Current & Future Analysis for

Biodegradable Stents by End-Use - Hospitals and Cardiac Centers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 102: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable

Stents by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals and Cardiac Centers for the Years 2020 & 2027



INDIA

Table 103: India Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable

Stents by Stent Type - Coronary Artery Stents and Peripheral

Artery Stents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 104: India 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by

Stent Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coronary

Artery Stents and Peripheral Artery Stents for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 105: India Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable

Stents by Material Type - Polymer Based and Metal Based -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 106: India 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer

Based and Metal Based for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 107: India Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable

Stents by End-Use - Hospitals and Cardiac Centers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 108: India 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and

Cardiac Centers for the Years 2020 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 109: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for

Biodegradable Stents by Stent Type - Coronary Artery Stents and

Peripheral Artery Stents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 110: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable

Stents by Stent Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Coronary Artery Stents and Peripheral Artery Stents for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 111: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for

Biodegradable Stents by Material Type - Polymer Based and Metal

Based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 112: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable

Stents by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Polymer Based and Metal Based for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 113: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for

Biodegradable Stents by End-Use - Hospitals and Cardiac Centers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 114: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable

Stents by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals and Cardiac Centers for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 115: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Biodegradable Stents by Stent Type - Coronary Artery Stents and

Peripheral Artery Stents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 116: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for

Biodegradable Stents by Stent Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Coronary Artery Stents and Peripheral Artery

Stents for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 117: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Biodegradable Stents by Material Type - Polymer Based and Metal

Based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 118: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for

Biodegradable Stents by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Polymer Based and Metal Based for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 119: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Biodegradable Stents by End-Use - Hospitals and Cardiac Centers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for

Biodegradable Stents by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals and Cardiac Centers for the Years 2020 &

2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 121: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Biodegradable Stents by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,

Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 122: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable

Stents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America

Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 123: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Biodegradable Stents by Stent Type - Coronary Artery Stents and

Peripheral Artery Stents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 124: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable

Stents by Stent Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Coronary Artery Stents and Peripheral Artery Stents for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 125: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Biodegradable Stents by Material Type - Polymer Based and Metal

Based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 126: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable

Stents by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Polymer Based and Metal Based for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 127: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Biodegradable Stents by End-Use - Hospitals and Cardiac Centers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 128: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable

Stents by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals and Cardiac Centers for the Years 2020 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 129: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for

Biodegradable Stents by Stent Type - Coronary Artery Stents and

Peripheral Artery Stents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 130: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable

Stents by Stent Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Coronary Artery Stents and Peripheral Artery Stents for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 131: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for

Biodegradable Stents by Material Type - Polymer Based and Metal

Based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 132: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable

Stents by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Polymer Based and Metal Based for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 133: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for

Biodegradable Stents by End-Use - Hospitals and Cardiac Centers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 134: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable

Stents by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals and Cardiac Centers for the Years 2020 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 135: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable

Stents by Stent Type - Coronary Artery Stents and Peripheral

Artery Stents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 136: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents

by Stent Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Coronary Artery Stents and Peripheral Artery Stents for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 137: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable

Stents by Material Type - Polymer Based and Metal Based -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 138: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents

by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polymer Based and Metal Based for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 139: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable

Stents by End-Use - Hospitals and Cardiac Centers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 140: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals

and Cardiac Centers for the Years 2020 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 141: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable

Stents by Stent Type - Coronary Artery Stents and Peripheral

Artery Stents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 142: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents

by Stent Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Coronary Artery Stents and Peripheral Artery Stents for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 143: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable

Stents by Material Type - Polymer Based and Metal Based -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 144: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents

by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polymer Based and Metal Based for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 145: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable

Stents by End-Use - Hospitals and Cardiac Centers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 146: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable Stents

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals

and Cardiac Centers for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 147: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Biodegradable Stents by Stent Type - Coronary Artery Stents and

Peripheral Artery Stents - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 148: Rest of Latin America 7-Year Perspective for

Biodegradable Stents by Stent Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Coronary Artery Stents and Peripheral Artery

Stents for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 149: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Biodegradable Stents by Material Type - Polymer Based and Metal

Based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 150: Rest of Latin America 7-Year Perspective for

Biodegradable Stents by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Polymer Based and Metal Based for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 151: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960809/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001