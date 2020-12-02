Dublin, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molecular Cytogenetics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Molecular Cytogenetics estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.7% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U. S. Market is Estimated at $483.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.5% CAGR

The Molecular Cytogenetics market in the U. S. is estimated at US$483.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$713.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 7.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.

Software & Services Segment to Record 6.9% CAGR

In the global Software & Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$225.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$348 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$431.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.2% CAGR through the analysis period.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies: An Introductory Prelude
  • Future Prospects Remain Favorable for Cytogenetics Technologies
  • Uptrend in Life Sciences R&D and Healthcare Spending Creates Fertile Environment
  • Northbound Trajectory in Med Tech Sector Generates Parallel Opportunities
  • Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors
  • Fast Paced Growth Projected in Developing Regions
  • Prevailing Economic Scenario Favors Market Expansion
  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Molecular Cytogenetics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Critical Importance of Molecular Biology in Laboratory Processes: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth
  • Advanced Molecular Biology Techniques Broaden the Scope of Cytogenetics Technologies
  • Array-based Technologies: Largest & Fastest Growing Market Segment
  • Array-based CGH to Emerge as First Line Test for Clinical Diagnosis of Chromosomal Anomalies
  • Molecular Cytogenetics Find Increasing Penetration in Clinical Pathological Testing
  • Enhanced AP LIS: A Must to Keep Pace with Advancing Molecular Cytogenetic Testing
  • Despite Proliferation of Array-based Methods, FISH Technology Continues to Find Favor
  • Next-Gen Sequencing Seeks Role in Cytogenetics Processes
  • Molecular Cytogenetics Greatly Benefit Cancer Prognosis
  • Increasing Significance of Cytogenetic Analysis in Genetic Disease Diagnosis
  • Proven Efficacy in Nucleic Acid Diagnostics Favors Market Growth
  • Expanding Role of Molecular Cytogenetics in Personalized Medicine
  • Demographics Spell Growth Opportunities

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • Molecular Cytogenetics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025
  • Market Analytics

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 27

