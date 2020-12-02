New York, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biochar Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960807/?utm_source=GNW

6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Forestry Waste, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.3% CAGR and reach US$10.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Biomass Plantation segment is readjusted to a revised 15% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.2% CAGR



The Biochar market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.7% and 13% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.7% CAGR.



Agricultural Waste Segment to Record 16.3% CAGR



In the global Agricultural Waste segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 18.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 144-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Agri-Tech Producers, LLC

Biochar Supreme, LLC

CharGrow USA LLC

Cool Planet

Earth Systems Pty Ltd.

Full Circle Biochar

Pacific Biochar Benefit Corporation

Pacific Pyrolysis Pty Ltd.

Phoenix Energy







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Biochar Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Biochar Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Biochar Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Forestry Waste (Material) World Market by

Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Forestry Waste (Material) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Biomass Plantation (Material) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Biomass Plantation (Material) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Agricultural Waste (Material) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Agricultural Waste (Material) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Animal Manure (Material) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: Animal Manure (Material) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Biochar Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 11: Biochar Market in the United States in US$ by

Material: 2020-2027



Table 12: United States Biochar Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Biochar Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 14: Canadian Biochar Market Shares in Percentages by

Material: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 15: Japanese Biochar Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 16: Japanese Biochar Market Share in Percentages by

Material: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 17: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Biochar

Market in US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 18: Chinese Biochar Market Share Breakdown by Material:

2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Biochar Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: European Biochar Market Demand Scenario in US$ by

Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 20: European Biochar Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 21: Biochar Demand Potential in Europe in US$ by

Material: 2020-2027



Table 22: Biochar Market in Europe : Breakdown of Sales by

Material for 2020 and 2027



FRANCE

Table 23: Biochar Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis

in France in US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 24: French Biochar Market Share Shift by Material: 2020

VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 25: German Biochar Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 26: German Biochar Market Share Distribution by Material:

2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 27: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Biochar

Market in US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 28: Italian Biochar Market Share Breakdown by Material:

2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 29: United Kingdom Biochar Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 30: United Kingdom Biochar Market Share in Percentages by

Material: 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 31: Spanish Biochar Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

by Material: 2020-2027



Table 32: Spanish Biochar Market Shares in Percentages by

Material: 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 33: Biochar Market in Russia in US$ by Material:

2020-2027



Table 34: Russian Biochar Market Share Breakdown by Material:

2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 35: Biochar Demand Potential in Rest of Europe in US$ by

Material: 2020-2027



Table 36: Biochar Market in Rest of Europe: Breakdown of Sales

by Material for 2020 and 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 37: Asia-Pacific Biochar Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 38: Asia-Pacific Biochar Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 39: Biochar Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 40: Asia-Pacific Biochar Market Share Shift by Material:

2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 41: Australian Biochar Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 42: Australian Biochar Market Share Distribution by

Material: 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 43: Indian Biochar Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

by Material: 2020-2027



Table 44: Indian Biochar Market Shares in Percentages by

Material: 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 45: Biochar Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ by Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 46: Biochar Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Material: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 47: Rest of Asia-Pacific Biochar Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 48: Rest of Asia-Pacific Biochar Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Latin American Biochar Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$: 2020-2027



Table 50: Latin American Biochar Market Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027



Table 51: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Biochar Market in US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 52: Latin American Biochar Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 53: Biochar Demand Potential in Argentina in US$ by

Material: 2020-2027



Table 54: Biochar Market in Argentina: Breakdown of Sales by

Material for 2020 and 2027



BRAZIL

Table 55: Biochar Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis

in Brazil in US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 56: Brazilian Biochar Market Share Shift by Material:

2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 57: Mexican Biochar Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 58: Mexican Biochar Market Share Distribution by

Material: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 59: Biochar Market in Rest of Latin America in US$ by

Material: 2020-2027



Table 60: Rest of Latin America Biochar Market Share Breakdown

by Material: 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 61: The Middle East Biochar Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 62: The Middle East Biochar Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 and 2027



Table 63: The Middle East Biochar Market in US$ by Material:

2020-2027



Table 64: The Middle East Biochar Market Shares in Percentages

by Material: 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 65: Iranian Biochar Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 66: Iranian Biochar Market Share in Percentages by

Material: 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 67: Biochar Demand Potential in Israel in US$ by

Material: 2020-2027



Table 68: Biochar Market in Israel: Breakdown of Sales by

Material for 2020 and 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 69: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Biochar Market in US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 70: Saudi Arabian Biochar Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 71: Biochar Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Material for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 72: Biochar Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Material: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 73: Rest of Middle East Biochar Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ by Material: 2020-2027



Table 74: Rest of Middle East Biochar Market Share Distribution

by Material: 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 75: Biochar Market in Africa in US$ by Material:

2020-2027



Table 76: African Biochar Market Share Breakdown by Material:

2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 38

