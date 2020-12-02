Technology partnership offers home care and skilled nursing caregivers and employees the ability to access their personal information, view their paystubs, and complete their continuing education all from one login.

Viventium and Nevvon Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Home Care Agencies and Skilled Nursing Facilities the Best HCM Caregiver Experience

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viventium, a SaaS-based human capital management (HCM) solution, and Nevvon, an innovative home and health care educational technology company, today announced their partnership. Both companies specialize in the home care and skilled nursing markets and together bring the industry’s most robust and intuitive payroll/HCM and learning management solution.

The collaboration between Viventium and Nevvon enables the two platforms to share data seamlessly. Viventium clients will now have easy single log-in access to in-service training through their already comprehensive Viventium employee self-service application. With the Nevvon and Viventium partnership, health services agencies and facilities are one step closer to reducing manual administrative efforts via an integrated platform.

“Viventium’s partnership with Nevvon could not have come at a better time. Both of our companies serve the essential health care market, requiring flexibility and state of the art communication tools for our clients’ employees who continue to work tirelessly through this pandemic,” said Dan Neuburger, Viventium CEO. “As part of our HCM suite of services, we can now offer vital on-demand education and certification training courses that will help keep caregivers, nurses, and patients safe while keeping track of this information in one integrated platform.”

The health services industry needs HCM providers that specialize in their line of work and offer unique services to address the particular challenges facing this critically important industry, such as attracting, training, and retaining the most qualified staff.

“Both of our organizations feel a deep sense of responsibility to serve our customers with the highest level of excellence,” said James Cohen, CEO of Nevvon. “We are excited to partner with Viventium in providing a meaningful experience for our joint customers.”

To learn more about Viventium, visit https://www.viventium.com .

To learn more about Nevvon, visit https://www.nevvon.com.

About Viventium

Viventium Software Inc. is a SaaS-based human capital management solution that provides a remarkable user experience and award-winning software. Viventium provides flexible software and expert guidance so clients can be sure their payroll is done right.

Viventium offers specialized solutions in the health services markets which include home care agencies and skilled nursing facilities. Viventium Software supports all 50 of the United States with payroll and HR.

For more information about Viventium, visit https://www.viventium.com, or follow @viventium on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Nevvon



Nevvon is a global innovative home and health care educational technology company that certifies caregivers for the mandatory annual education they earn online. Everything takes place through our simple, intuitive, and user-centric app that lets your caregivers easily educate themselves at their pace and on their schedule. Our platform simplifies and streamlines your regulatory requirements in any state so you can focus on what matters most: running a successful business.

For more information, please visit https://nevvon.com/about-us/.

Contact:

Jeff Petescia

press@viventium.com

