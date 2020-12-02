NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Brain Scientific Inc. (OTCQB: BRSF), a neurology-focused medical device and software company, has filed a provisional patent application in the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) entitled, “FULL HEAD APPARATUS AND ELECTRODES FOR CONDUCTING ELECTROENCEPHALOGRAPHY.”



During EEG testing electrodes are put to the person’s head by either a cap application or placement of each electrode. The latter method is time consuming and requires a trained technician. Reusable caps and electrodes need cleaning and adding gel - a lengthy procedure that can also transmit germs. Both methods can lead to recording incorrect signals if the person moves during the test. Additionally, when an electrode cap is used for EEG, customizing it to fit users remains a challenge due to the various head sizes. Disposable EEG caps address this problem but they can only be provided with pre-set sizes.

“The new EEG product for which Brain Scientific is seeking a patent approval is a flexible head cap for conducting electroencephalography. The cap carries multiple dry electrodes that are placed at various positions corresponding to various channels for bio-signal collection,” said Irina Nazarova, Marketing Director at Brain Scientific .

The new flexible full head EEG cap is a response to the market demand for size-adjustable EEG with maximized electrode placement coverage and strong contact with the scalp, where the person’s comfort is maximized and bio-signals collected are of high quality.

Traditionally, EEG tests have been useful in helping diagnose conditions relating to brain injuries, such as seizures, strokes, brain tumors, Alzheimer’s disease and certain psychoses. Recent studies show more than 80% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients have neurological symptoms, which could require EEG testing. Also, Brain Scientific estimates that approximately 5 million patients in U.S. emergency departments and ICUs are subject to seizures and could benefit from routine EEG tests.

Additionally, EEG systems have gone through evolution to become an integral part of modern applications, such as brain computer interface for controlling electronic devices, neurofeedback activities, electronic sports (e-sports), health and wellness parameter collection, virtual and augmented reality, and sleep pattern evaluations.

About Brain Scientific

Brain Scientific is a commercial-stage healthcare company with two FDA-cleared products, providing next-gen solutions to the neurology market. The Company’s smart diagnostic devices and sensors simplify administration, shorten scan time and cut costs, allowing clinicians to make rapid decisions remotely and bridge the widening gap in access to neurological care. To learn more about our corporate strategy, devices, or for investor relations please visit: www.brainscientific.com or email us at info@memorymd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which involve assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words “may,” “should,” “would,” “will,” “could,” “scheduled,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “seek” or “project” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances, and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates, and assumptions, and are subject to several risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain additional financing, the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of our products and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity, the Company's inability to expand its business, significant government regulation of medical devices and the healthcare industry, lack of product diversification, volatility in the price of the Company's raw materials and the Company's failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

