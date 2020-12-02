"RangeForce turns cyber pros into star defenders and star defenders into star teams, and that’s critically needed in our industry and very exciting."

MANASSAS, Va., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RangeForce , provider of the first and most advanced cloud-based cybersecurity training platform and cyber range, today announced that Niloofar Razi Howe has joined its board of advisors.



A 25+-year investor, executive, and entrepreneur in technology and a top influencer in national security and cybersecurity, Howe was most recently chief strategy officer and senior vice president of strategy and operations at RSA. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of Recorded Future, Morgan Stanley US Banks, and Pondurance. She is also a Senior Fellow at New America and serves on a number of US Government advisory boards.

“Training and rapid up-leveling of cybersecurity professionals has become an essential part of the preparedness of every organization in an era of unprecedented cyber threats,” said Howe. “Even before the pandemic halted most on-site training, enterprise security teams had concluded that the only way to continually improve cyber resilience is by combining hands-on remote training with on-going realistic blue team exercises. RangeForce turns cyber pros into star defenders and star defenders into star teams, and that’s critically needed in our industry and very exciting,” she added.

RangeForce customers typically start with hands-on individual training modules, ranging from beginner to advanced, delivered through role-based prescriptive learning paths. Learners continually take built-in challenges to test their skills and report progress along those learning paths. This ongoing activity takes place through short time commitments that prepare them to better execute their jobs or move into new positions. Blue team training exercises in RangeForce’s unique cloud-based cyber range build security tool competency, validate processes and playbooks, and most importantly, build team skills and coordination. Exercises are realistic, based on an organization’s IT infrastructure, and are repeatable, thus, driving down costs and encouraging re-use and sharing.

According to RangeForce President Gordon Lawson, “We’re so fortunate to have Niloo join our advisory board during a time when we’re seeing tremendous customer adoption of the RangeForce Platform. We are committed to building cyber resilience through our hands-on approach, and Niloo’s unique perspective and background in finance, cyber security, and national security will be a huge competitive advantage for us and our customers in 2021.”

At RSA, Howe led corporate strategy, development and planning, security operations, and Federal business development. Previously, she was chief strategy officer of Endgame, Inc., a leading enterprise software security company acquired by Elastic. She has led deal teams in private equity and venture capital, including at Zone Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm in Los Angeles, and Paladin Capital Group. Additionally, she is a senior operating partner at Energy Impact Partners, a VC fund investing in companies shaping the energy landscape of the future, and a RangeForce investor. She graduated with honors from Columbia College and holds a JD cum laude from Harvard Law School.

RangeForce makes creating highly skilled cybersecurity defenders simple, flexible, and fast for all enterprises. Powered by the industry’s first SaaS-based, integrated cybersecurity simulation and virtual cyber range, we help customers operationalize a security training program in hours, saving up to 65% over traditional training and up to $1M annually on hosted cyber ranges. RangeForce is revolutionizing cybersecurity training with its adaptive learning to rapidly train and cross-train DevOps, IT, and security professionals, and security training orchestration integrating best-of-breed solutions from a growing ecosystem of RangeForce partners. Train with us to build cyber resilience!

