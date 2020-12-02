Dublin, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Residential Cleaning Service Franchises - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Residential Cleaning Service Franchises industry has expanded over the five years to 2019. The industry is affected by changes in household disposable income and household demographics, including age of residents.



Franchises in this industry benefit from employed adults in the household with higher incomes and elderly adults within the household. During the current period, disposable incomes increased and a significant portion of the baby-boomer generation moved into retirement. As a result, industry revenue is expected to increase over the five years to 2019. Over the five years to 2024, industry revenue is anticipated to continue increasing as more of the baby-boomer generation retires, leading to increased demand for industry services.

This industry operates franchised residential cleaning service companies. This industry does not include commercial cleaning or janitorial service companies. Reports in our Business Franchise collection focus solely on the operation of franchised outlets and exclude non-franchise data. They show the total number of franchise outlets, total franchise revenue and average profit margin earned by franchisees. Our reports also highlight the largest franchisors by market share.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES



OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY



Companies Mentioned

The Maids

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

Maid Brigade

Service Brands International

The Cleaning Authority

