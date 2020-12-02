Dublin, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Social and Emotional Learning Market by Components, Types, End Users and Geography - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Social and Emotional Learning Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.80% during the forecasted period.



Social and emotional learning refers to a significant process adopted to guide the children and adults to understand & control emotions, set & attain positive goals, and develop positive relationships. Personalities with strong social-emotional skills are aptly equipped to tackle the daily challenges, establish positive relationships, and make wise decisions.



Social and emotional learning assists learners and adults to upgrade in school and life. The social and emotional learning market is forecasted to augment rapidly due to driving factors such as rising awareness among students and teachers for such activities, combined with the encouragement of SEL by government organizations. However, cost restraints and challenges in executing SEL may hinder the growth of the social and emotional learning market in the developing and underdeveloped countries.



According to the component segment, the market is bifurcated into solutions and services. In the sub-segment of solutions, the SEL assessment tool is growing faster compared to other solutions because this assessment tool helps educators in measuring the effect of social and emotional learning programs on the students and in making decisions accordingly. It strengthens the educational shareholders to observe and measure the effectiveness of the SEL programs on students.



As per the market by type, which includes web and application, web-based social and emotional learning solutions are the most commonly deployed type of solutions. This is because web-based solutions tend to be effective since they are integrated with artificial intelligence and offer security and network connectivity.



The end-users of the social and emotional learning market include Pre-k, elementary schools, and middle and high schools. The elementary schools are majorly leading the market due to the increased preference for social and emotional learning programs by educational adherents, including principals, parents, and others. The SEL solutions can improve the student's ability to manage emotions, achieve goals, and understand the relationships.



As per the regional penetration of the social and emotional learning market, North America has a substantial share in the market. The implementation of social and emotional learning programs is observed extremely in this region to teach emotional and social skills to the students at an early age. With the help of social and emotional learning, students can obtain significant skills to enhance their life.



Globally, the social and emotional learning market is essentially driven by government initiatives to provide digital education to students in K-12 schools. In developing countries, Governments are rapidly employing digitization efforts in schools, colleges, universities, and other educational institutions. Moreover, governments and associations are investing in promoting social-emotional learning in terms of the primary curriculum.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Industry Overview

2.2. Industry Trends



3. Market Snapshot

3.1. Total Addressable Market

3.2. Segment Addressable Market

3.2.1. PEST Analysis

3.2.2. Porter Five Forces

3.3. Related Markets

3.4. Ecosystem



4. Market Overview

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Evolution

4.2. Market Trends and Impact

4.3. Pricing Analysis

4.4. Market Segmentation

4.5. Market Dynamics

4.5.1. Drivers

4.5.2. Restraints

4.5.3. Opportunities

4.6. DRO - Impact Analysis



5. Components: Market Size & Analysis

5.1. Overview

5.2. Solutions

5.2.1. SEL Platform

5.2.2. SEL Assessment Tool

5.3. Services

5.3.1. Consulting

5.3.2. Integration and Deployment

5.3.3. Training and Support



6. Types: Market Size & Analysis

6.1. Overview

6.2. Web

6.3. Application



7. End Users: Market Size & Analysis

7.1. Overview

7.2. Pre-K

7.3. Elementary Schools

7.4. Middle & High Schools



8. Geography: Market Size & Analysis

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.5. Rest of the World



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis

9.2. Market Developments

9.2.1. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships

9.2.2. Product Launches and execution



10. Vendor Profiles

10.1. Peekapak

10.1.1. Overview

10.1.2. Financials

10.1.3. Products/Services

10.1.4. Recent Developments

10.1.5. Business Strategy

10.2. Nearpod

10.3. EVERFI

10.4. Purpose Prep

10.5. Social Express

10.6. Rethink ED

10.7. SEL Adventures

10.8. Evolutions Labs

10.9. Panorama Education

10.10. ScholarCentric



11. Companies to Watch

11.1. The Conover Company

11.1.1. Overview

11.1.2. Products/Services

11.1.3. Business Strategy

11.2. Committee for Children

11.3. Everyday Speech

11.4. Emotional ABCs

11.5. Taproot Learning

11.6. Aperture Education

11.7. BASE Education

11.8. Hoonuit

11.9. ONEder Academy

11.10. Hero K12

11.11. 7 Mindsets

11.12. EQKidz

11.13. 3DBear

11.14. JHasHeart



